Look how he’s grown! Steve Kazee shared a sweet tribute to his son, Callum, to celebrate the little one hitting his 3-month milestone.

“This little guy turned 3 months old a few weeks back and he has been a constant reminder to lead with love, to teach your children well, and to fill their hearts with love, compassion, and empathy for others,” the Broadway star, 44, gushed in a loving Instagram post on Wednesday, June 17. The photo showed Callum, whom Kazee shares with fiancée Jenna Dewan, snuggled in a fluffy blanket with a wide smile on his face.

The Step Up actress, 39, confirmed that she had welcomed her second child in March, one month after announced her engagement to the Tony winner. Dewan also shares 7-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum. The exes announced their split in April 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage, and finalized their divorce almost two years later.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” Dewan, captioned the first photo of her newborn son earlier this year. “Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

In the months since their son’s birth, the couple have been happily adjusting to the joys of parenthood. The Flirty Dancing host praised her soon-to-be husband’s easy transition to fatherhood with a thoughtful Instagram post in May.

“Seeing you become a father is one of the greatest things I’ve ever witnessed,” Dewan captioned a photo of Kazee and their little one napping together. “The depth of emotion you feel, the love you share, the insane ability you have to do it ALL for all of us .. we are so lucky.”

Before welcoming their son into the world, the Once actor admitted he was feeling the pressure about becoming a dad. “I’m nervous as can be, but I’m trying to just be calm about it and know that we’ve been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we’re going to be OK,” he told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2019, shortly after Us broke the news of Dewan’s pregnancy. “We’re very happy. It’s an incredible experience.”

Scroll down to see more sweet photos of 3-month-old Callum.