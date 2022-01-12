November 2021

Leah was “off” during her visit with Portwood in a Teen Mom OG episode, the reality star told one of the producers. “I already thought that was going to be that way,” she explained. “The only thing that bothered me with Leah is she was kind of getting a little snappy at a point. Don’t talk to me like that. Other than that, I was perfectly fine with everything. It felt good. I mean, it’s been a little while since the last time I went there. I miss her, like, a lot. I miss little text messages, phone calls, Snapchat. The point is being there. Just showing up to her was a big deal. All I need to do now is just keep showing up no matter what she says and not push but just be present. Nothing’s perfect.”