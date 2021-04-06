Making things right! Amber Portwood tried to reach out to her daughter with an Instagram post referencing the issues they still have to work through.

“I know you are going through a lot and there are many things I need to do to make things right. However, I will always love you, my beautiful daughter. Love you and Happy Easter,” Portwood, 30, captioned a photo of her and Leah, 12, on Sunday, April 4.

The promise comes after a recent episode of Teen Mom OG, where Leah claimed that Kristina Shirley, her father, Gary Shirley’s wife, was more of a mom to her than Portwood is. During the March episode, Leah explained that for her birthday, she would rather have a small celebration with Gary, 36, and Kristina, 39, excluding her mother.

“We don’t really have a bond like that. Twelve years and she hasn’t really done anything,” the preteen said. “That’s kind of been, like, Kristina’s spot … All she did was give birth to me.”

Both her father and Kristina tried to explain to her how important it was to have a bond with her mother. “I don’t want you writing your mom off and saying I can’t have a relationship with her because, at some point, you should have a relationship with her,” Gary told his daughter.

The 16 & Pregnant alum, who is now dating Dimitri Garcia and also shares son James, 2, with ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon, responded that Leah allegedly only likes Kristina because she buys her things.

“[Leah] respects her because she brings her out to Starbucks, gets her nails done and spends over $1,000 of clothing on her,” Portwood said during an Instagram Live shortly after the episode last month. “Hell, I’d respect her too. See, I wasn’t raised that way. I was raised to not spoil my child.”

The Never Too Late author also explained that she tried to “invest time” in her daughter as much as possible. “It’s all I ever do.”