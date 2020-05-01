Bonding with the birthday boy! Kylie Jenner shared new photos of Travis Scott hanging out with their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi.

“DADA,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, captioned the Thursday, April 30, Instagram slideshow. “Happy birthday to daddy of the year! I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that Storm is a daddy’s girl. But whatever. We went half on greatness! The most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. The best gift.”

The reality star went on to write, “OK I’m crying. Love you forever!”

She and the rapper, 28, welcomed their baby girl in February 2018 and coparented Stormi following their October 2019 split. Us Weekly reported last month that the pair are back together.

In the social media upload, the Grammy nominee spent time with their little one, from roughhousing in her pink playroom to taking in vacation views. In one shot, he gazed down at Stormi and Jenner in a hospital bed following the infant’s birth.

The makeup mogul also shared videos of Scott and Stormi. The “Sicko Mode” rapper tickled his giggling daughter in one and rode a bike with her in the other.

“Awww you two did so well! Happy birthday Travis!!!” Malika Haqq commented on the Instagram post, while Khloé Kardashian wrote, “Awwwww hbd Trav!!!! We all love you.”

When the Kylie Cosmetics creator celebrated her then-boyfriend’s 27th birthday in April 2019, she told him via Instagram that she wanted to “f–k around and have another baby.”

The Life of Kylie alum wrote at the time: “Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling. My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I’m so so proud of you. Happy happy birthday.”

Prior to their reunion, Jenner told Harper’s Bazaar that the Texas native is still her “best friend.”

“We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her,” the Kylie Skin creator explained in February. “I think about [my parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner], in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

Keep scrolling to see Jenner’s new pictures of Scott and Stormi.