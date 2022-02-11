Mason Dash Disick

“Dash is short for Kardashian, and it was my father’s nickname,” Kourtney revealed to Life & Style of her older son’s name. She added at the time that Mason was the only moniker that stuck out to her while looking at baby names. “Right before he was born, I told my aunt we were thinking about going with that for a name. She told me that Mason means the same thing in English that Kardashian means in Armenian: stone worker,” she explained. “Another aunt told me my great uncle used to use the name Mason when he made dinner reservations, because Kardashian was too long. When I heard that, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, it’s meant to be.”