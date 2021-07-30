Hitting the road! Zach Roloff looked back on his recent “epic road trip adventure” with his 4-year-old son, Jackson.

“We road tripped down to Grass Valley, CA, for a quick visit with my grandparents, Jackson’s great-grandparents,” the Little People, Big World star, 31, captioned a Thursday, July 29, Instagram slideshow. “Drove down on Friday, came back on Sunday and slept in the car both ways. Not many 4-year-olds can rally like that but Jackson’s not like many 4-year-olds. This trip proved that again.”

The Oregon native went on to write about their “epic detour” to an active fire tower. “I love road trips and small towns,” the TLC personality wrote. “Takes me back to what seems like simpler times.”

The reality star’s wife, Tori Roloff, commented on the social media upload: “Best dad ever.”

The couple, who wed in July 2015, also share daughter Lilah, 20 months. In April 2020, Tori, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly how their son was adjusting to big brotherhood.

“We can definitely see moments and glimpses of him not wanting us to talk to Lilah,” she explained at the time. “He wants us to talk to him, but I think overall he’s a pretty easygoing kid. The transition hasn’t been terrible.”

Her husband chimed in, calling the toddler “helpful” with his younger sibling.

Zach explained, “Jackson’s all about order. He’s Mr. Professional, so Lilah has her thing and he has his, and those things don’t cross. But if she’s crying, he’ll go find a binky or a burp cloth. … I usually take Jackson and then Tori will hang out with Lilah, or vice versa. We just divide and conquer.”

Six months later, the costars were not on the same page about giving Lilah a baby brother or sister just yet. “I want to, like, get it going,” Zach exclusively told Us in October 2020. “I don’t want to be, like, 45 and still [having kids].”

Tori joked that he should “birth them” himself, saying, “I’m a little bit more like, ‘Let’s just enjoy what we have for a minute.’”

The pair announced in March that they had experienced a miscarriage, telling Us three months later that they are “hopeful” about trying again. They documented the experience on an episode of their TLC show earlier this month.

“I want to support [Tori] however I can,” Zach said in a confessional. “It’s upsetting to watch her go through something like this. It brings about new empathy.”

