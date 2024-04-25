1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton is continuing to flaunt her major weight loss while spending time with friend Haley Michelle.
Slaton, 37, shared a picture via Instagram on Wednesday, April 24 showing Slaton and Michelle, 30, standing near a body of water with their arms intertwined.
“Spiritual Sisters, our powerful connection we don’t have to explain anything to anyone,” Michelle captioned the original post. “You are my Best Friend 💙”
The pair was dressed in all black, with Slaton’s dress hanging off her shoulders to show off a flowery tattoo.
Michelle’s caption was in reference to some of Slaton’s followers and fans, who have recently accused the self-proclaimed “Paranormal Princess” of exploiting her friendship with Slaton for clout.
“I wonder if she would still be friends if you said you didn’t want to post any pictures with her,” a comment on the latest post read. Another said, “I feel like people use her to try to be famous or just to be noticed 💔”
The comments section wasn’t completely filled with hate, however.
“Why is everyone attacking this,” the top comment on the post reads. “It’s not hard to believe this girl is Tammy’s friend. If I lived nearby I would be trying to become her friend too. She is genuine, kind, and hilarious.”
Slaton and Michelle took a trip to a local pool earlier this week, which the duo also showed off on Instagram.
Michelle posted a picture of the pair with their feet dipped in the water, captioned: Proud of you 💙 #tammyslatonweightloss.”
Slaton, who stars on TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters alongside her younger sister Amy Slaton, has recently lost more than 400 pounds, thanks in large part to undergoing gastric bypass surgery in September 2022.
The lake day and pool visit appear to be part of a vacation that Michelle gave a sneak peek of earlier in the day on Wednesday.
Michelle posted a photo of the two in a grocery store picking up some essentials for the outing, captioned: “Getting some groceries before our girls trip.”
While it’s not totally clear how Michelle and Slaton came into each other’s lives, Michelle has been a regular presence in Slaton’s orbit since at least January, routinely posting pictures and videos of the pair on social media.
As for her weight loss, Slaton said she finally “wised up” when she agreed to undergo the gastric bypass surgery.
“I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime,” she told People in June 2023. “Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine. I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it.”