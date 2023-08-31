50 Cent is reportedly in the center of a criminal investigation after allegedly throwing a microphone at a fan.

During the 48-year-old rapper’s Wednesday, August 30, concert, in Los Angeles, he threw his microphone into the crowd. According to a social media video, the mic seemed to hit a fan in the head.

TMZ later reported that 50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) was not targeting the fan, who shared photos of her head laceration with the outlet, but was allegedly upset that the sound on his mic was malfunctioning. Per the outlet, the woman filed a police report against 50 Cent on Wednesday. Law enforcement sources theorized that the musician had meant to toss the microphone at a member of his crew and the fan was not supposed to be standing in the front row area.

The alleged victim, however, claimed that 50 Cent made direct eye contact with her before his toss.

50 Cent, for his part, has not publicly addressed the incident or the police investigation. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

He has gushed about the L.A. show via his social media feeds. “My LA show was SIRE approved, he said man that was crazy! My little man could feel the love. 😆,” 50 Cent wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 31, sharing a backstage pic with his son.

Several hours later, 50 Cent proclaimed that he couldn’t wait to “turn up for real positive vibes” in Chula Vista, California, on Wednesday night.

50 Cent rose to fame in the late ‘90s, releasing hit singles “In Da Club,” “Window Shopper” and “21 Questions.” He as also branched out into acting, starring in the likes of Get Rich or Die Trying and the Power franchise. In addition to acting and producing the STARZ series, 50 Cent also created several of the show’s memorable musical moments.

“I’m writing some material to put out, I just release pieces,” he exclusively told Us in August 2020. “The thing is they have it be up to standard so they fill in the hole. The last place that they spend the money in the budget is for the music. I won’t allow them to put a filler in. I’m like, ‘Who’s that? Nobody knows who it is, and nobody will buy that on iTunes right now. So that should not be on my TV show.’ So I give them extra stuff laying around that I can put into those moments.”

50 Cent will next be seen in Expendables 4, the latest spinoff in Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham’s action-packed franchise, which hits theaters on September 22. 50 Cent and Megan Fox will both play new members of the squad.

“Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table,” a logline for the film reads. “But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give ‘new blood’ a whole new meaning.”