Cardi B was seemingly not happy during her Saturday, July 29, concert when an attendee threw their drink at her.

Video clips of the now-viral moment circulated on Twitter on Saturday, in which Cardi, 30, stopped singing along to her hit songs to respond. Per the footage, the rapper chucked her microphone into the crowd in the direction of the fan who tossed the beverage in her face. It is not known if the incident caused any injuries.

Cardi even retweeted the video — shared by verified fan account @updatesofcardi — onto her official Twitter page. The post was captioned, “Jealous Ass Bitch,” with a link to her and husband Offset’s new song, “Jealousy.” Us Weekly has reached out to Cardi’s rep for comment.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, dropped the single and an accompanying music video on Friday, July 28, which silences rumors that their marriage is in trouble following infidelity allegations earlier this year.

The 31-year-old Migos member — who shares daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 22 months, with Cardi — previously accused his wife of cheating on him last month.

“First of all, let me say. You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of,” Cardi wrote via Twitter Spaces in June, denying the claims. “Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey! Listen. Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all. … Come on, now. I’m Cardi B. I think sometimes motherf—kers forget I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p—y to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody.”

Ahead of the release of “Jealousy,” fans started speculating that the track could be referring to the alleged drama. Offset even parodied James Brown’s 1988 CNN interview to tease its release, where he noted that he wanted to address rumors about the “drama” with his wife.

Cardi, however, shut down the claims that the alleged cheating scandal was set up to promote “Jealousy.”

“We said it was a stunt they pulled with their relationship and that’s exactly what is was. Lmfaoo. It wasn’t no STUNT,” she wrote via Instagram comment on Wednesday, July 26. “Tasha K made some ish up and yall was laughing about it and happy as hell about it. Now that we putting it in the music is a stunt … Naaa baby be mad at the one who started trolling wit it.”

Cardi then doubled down on Twitter. “THEY COOCHIE WAS SO WET WHEN THE LIE WAS GOING AROUND NOW it’s a different narrative when we put it in the music,” she wrote. “OOOO IM POPPIN IT ON THIS SONG !!!!”