50 Cent is ready to suit up for the first time in Expendables 4, but he’s not as happy with his promotional poster.

“👀WTF did we run out of money? Why my head look like it ain’t connected to my body,” the rapper, 48, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, August 23. “I bet they are gonna make @officialslystallone look great. SMH #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

Expendables 4 dropped the stars’ character posters earlier this month for the likes of Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Sylvester Stallone, Megan Fox and 50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson). In each pic, the film’s stars stoically posed in their military-grade uniforms while looking menacingly at the camera.

The Expendables — written and directed by Stallone, 77 — premiered in 2010, following a team of elite mercenaries hired by the CIA to overthrow a dictator. The action-packed thriller spurned two additional sequels in 2012 and 2014, respectively. Expend4bles premieres next month, where a “new generation of stars join the world’s top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure,” per a summary of the flick.

“Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table,” the logline reads. “But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give ‘new blood’ a whole new meaning.”

Statham, 56, Lundren, 65, Couture, 60, and Stallone will all reprise their roles from the first movies — and will be joined by many new members of the team. 50 Cent, Fox, 37, Andy Garcia, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio and Levy Tran are set to suit up for the first time.

While 50 Cent is best known as a musician, he made his big screen debut in 2005’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ opposite Joy Bryant, Terrence Howard and Viola Davis. The “In Da Club” rapper also starred as Kanan Stark on STARZ’s Power franchise, of which he’s also an executive producer.

“The pacing is very similar, so it doesn’t lose the energy or the thing that people were attracted to about Power, but the difference is the two worlds Tariq is going through — between the university and the street,” 50 Cent exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2020 of spinoff Power Book II: Ghost. “It’s very similar but then very different. The new characters that blossom are exciting. I think a huge demographic of people that will be reached through them. I kind of feel like there’s a possibility for us to go up in viewership with Mary [J. Blige] and these new people coming onto the show.”

50 Cent also crafted several of the series’ most memorable musical moments. “I’m writing some material to put out, I just release pieces,” he told Us. “The thing is they have it be up to standard so they fill in the hole. The last place that they spend the money in the budget is for the music. I won’t allow them to put a filler in. I’m like, ‘Who’s that? Nobody knows who it is, and nobody will buy that on iTunes right now. So that should not be on my TV show.’ So I give them extra stuff laying around that I can put into those moments.”

The Expendables 4 premieres in theaters on Friday, September 22.