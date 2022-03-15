90 Day Fiance's Ben Rathbun Arrested for Drunk Driving Probation Violation

90 Day Fiance‘s Ben Rathbun was arrested on Tuesday, March 15, after he did not appear at a probation violation hearing.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the reality star, 52, was originally booked for operating while under the influence and driving with a suspended license in 2020. He was later sentenced to 18 months probation in January 2021.

Rathbun missed a scheduled appearance at a probation violation hearing early last month. As a result, a judge issued a bench warrant and the TLC personality was taken into custody on Tuesday. His bail is set at $10,000 as he remains in custody.

The Michigan native’s legal woes come shortly after viewers watched his issues in his relationship with girlfriend Mahogany Roca. During season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, their romance raised eyebrows when Rathbun started questioning whether she was a catfish ahead of their first in-person meeting.

Amid Rathbun’s trip to meet Roca, 24, in Peru, the duo continued to question whether they were meant to be together. In an episode earlier this month, Roca asked the former pastor to open up about his love life.

“After my divorce, I dated someone who was 27 years old for three years and we were going to get married but when it came down to it, she did not accept my children,” Rathbun shared, which didn’t make his girlfriend feel better.

In response, Roca pointed out, “It’s really strange because first, you told me that your first wife didn’t work because it was the religion’s fault. Now you tell me that you went out with a 27-year-old girl but she did not accept your children. So Benjamin is perfect and does absolutely nothing?”

The twosome struggled to see eye-to-eye when Roca explained that she didn’t want to put an official label on their romance yet. “For me, it’s normal before you start a relationship to talk about things like marriage and family, to know if we’re on the same page. But Benjamin assumed we were already in a relationship,” she explained on the TLC hit series.

Rathbun, for his part, pointed out that their past conversations left him confused, saying, “So, I was saying that we were going to have a family and that I was in love with you and like the next step is maybe we get engaged and so I just assumed. I see that means something different for you.”

