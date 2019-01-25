After filing for divorce from Larissa Dos Santos Lima, 90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson recorded a bizarre video offering to give the 32-year-old away.

According to John Yates, who blogs about the TLC series, the 33-year-old filmed the clip for Cameo, a web service offering personalized video greetings from celebrities.

“Please take her off my hands,” Johnson said of his estranged wife in the video. “I’m giving her away. You can have her. I will fly her out on a chartered airplane to you at no cost. I will even arrange for you to have flowers when she arrives because I hear she likes them.”

The software engineer continued: “So please take her and just make sure you feed her once a day. She likes steak, and she likes dresses and makeup … So let me know. Send me a DM, and we can figure out a drop or an arrangement or something. Good luck. You will definitely need it.”

“And watch out for the head and the face and the back,” Johnson added, seemingly referring to the beating he allegedly suffered at the hands of his spouse. “Just cover everything.”

Dos Santos Lima was arrested on Friday, January 11, for allegedly attacking Johnson at their home the night before. “He had a swollen lip, and his gums and teeth were bloodied,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jay Rivera told Us Weekly at the time, adding that law enforcement determined her to be “the aggressor in this case.”

The following day, Dos Santos Lima was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, with the criminal complaint obtained by Us stating that she “did willfully and unlawfully use force or violence against or upon the person of her spouse.”

She later denied rumors that she was doing drugs and threatening to take her life during the altercation. “Dear followers, friends and family, I would like to clarify that the rumors about drug abuse or suicide attempts are not true. I love for my life so much that I would never try to do something like this,” she wrote on Instagram on Monday, January 21. “These allegations are completely false and I have all my medical records to prove it.”

The Brazil native had been arrested for domestic violence twice before — once in June 2018, just before the couple’s wedding, and again that November — but charges were dismissed in both cases.

