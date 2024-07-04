Taylor Swift has become somewhat of an Independence Day queen — but this year, her Rhode Island estate won’t be her party palace.

Swift’s annual bash won’t take place on the East Coast like years past. The pop star is currently on the European leg of her Eras Tour and will be performing in Amsterdam this July 4th. However, what would the holiday be without a look back at some of her best July 4th blowouts?

The singer kicked off her tradition of hosting July 4th bashes at her home in 2013. Two months after purchasing her $17 million mansion in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, the singer hosted her Red Tour dancers to celebrate America’s birthday.

“Independence Day is one of my favorite holidays of the year,” Swift revealed via her blog in July 2013, sharing photos from her outdoor festivities.

The crew played volleyball, did face painting, and spent the day soaking up sun on the beach. “You’ve seen us all in our show costumes on the Red Tour … here’s what we all look like in RED, white, and blue,” Swift teased at the time.

The following year, Swift began inviting her celebrity pals to take part in the patriotic holiday. Lena Dunham, Emma Stone and Jamie King enjoyed the 2014 bash, which featured a giant slip and slide and a dip in the ocean.

Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt and singer Serayah joined in on the fun in 2015. “My ladies 💛,” Hunt captioned a series of Polaroids from the weekend. The guests rocked patriotic onesies at one point during the evening — and Swift baked. (Joe Jonas, who Swift briefly dated in 2008, was also in attendance as he and Hadid were an item at the time.)

Swift’s fourth party, however, is what cemented her Rhode Island home — which is the same one she sings about in 2020’s “The Last Great American Dynasty” — as the place to be on Independence Day.

At the time, Swift was dating Tom Hiddleston, who was photographed wearing an “I Heart T.S.” tank top while swimming in the ocean with the musician.

“The truth is, it was the 4th of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back,” Hiddleston recalled to GQ in a 2017 profile. “And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ‘Does anyone have a T-shirt?’ And one of her friends said, ‘I’ve got this’… And we all laughed about it. It was a joke.”

Swift, who split from the actor in September 2016, wore a red bathing suit that read “America” on the top.

Hiddleston was one of many famous faces who swarmed to New England that year. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Cara Delevingne, Ruby Rose, Este Haim, Karlie Kloss, Hadid and Swift’s childhood pal Abigail Anderson were all on hand for the summertime fun.

Ed Sheeran and Uzo Aduba were also spotted at Swift’s pad over the weekend. “When NSYNC’s ‘Bye Bye Bye’ comes on and you all STILL know the choreography! #happy4th,” Aduba wrote via Instagram in July 2016, sharing a photo of the crew dancing by the pool.

While fans looked forward to Swift’s Taymerica parties every year, she pressed pause after the 2016 weekend. The party break also coincided with Swift’s relationship with Joe Alwyn, whom she dated from 2017 to spring 2023, as the couple often opted to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

Once they split, Swift briefly dated Matty Healy, but the romance fizzled out by June 2023. Swift quietly brought the bash back in July 2023 for BFFs including Selena Gomez, Este, Danielle and Alana Haim and seemingly hinted at her single status in her social media caption.

“Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies 😎,” Swift captioned a series of snaps from the low-key girls’ weekend. The ladies lounged in bikinis while sunbathing and sang in the kitchen, according to Swift’s photos.

Gomez gushed about the girl time, writing, “Sometimes you need to be around empowering, kind and kick ass gals. I needed that.”

Although Swift revived her 4th of July tradition just last year, fans will have to wait until 2025 for a possible follow-up. Swift will be performing in Amsterdam on Independence Day this year, the first of three Eras Tour shows in the country.