The City of Love! Aaron Rodgers treated his girlfriend, Danica Patrick, to a surprise trip to Paris in celebration of her 37th birthday.

The retired race car driver shared a sweet photo on Instagram of herself and the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 35, sharing a kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower. “For my birthday he said pack a bag, we are going somewhere,” she captioned the snap on Tuesday, March 26. “Amazing.”

A day earlier, Patrick’s actual birthday, Rodgers shared a touching tribute to the IndyCar champ. “Happy Birthday to this Beautiful, intelligent, strong, driven, bad ass woman that I get to stand beside in this life,” he wrote on Instagram, adding the hashtags #lover #friend #travelpartner #smokinhot and #finewine.

The couple sparked dating rumors in late December 2017 after having dinner together at Chives in Green Bay, Wisconsin. A month later, Patrick confirmed to the Associated Press, “Yes, Aaron and I are dating.”

“He’s funny. He’s very kind. He’s thoughtful. He’s super smart. And he’s really good at football,” she gushed on The Rachael Ray Show in April 2018. “And he’s tall and he’s big, and I like that.”

The NFL star, for his part, has said that he and Patrick are “really attracted to each other.” He elaborated to Artful Living in October 2018, “We’re just two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other. We’re really into each other. So there are going to be posts with each other because we enjoy each other’s company a lot.”

Patrick was married to physical therapist Paul Hospenthal from 2005 to 2013 before dating NASCAR star Ricky Stenhouse Jr. from 2013 to 2017. Rodgers dated actress and model Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017.

