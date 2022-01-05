Abigail Breslin Slams Troll Who Mocks Her for Wearing a Mask Amid Dad's Death

Not here for it. Abigail Breslin did not hold back when a troll questioned her decision to protect herself against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — swiftly reminding her followers of her personal loss due to the virus.

After Breslin, 25, posted an Instagram photo of her on a roller-coaster ride on Tuesday, January 4, a social media user pointed out that the Scream Queens alum was the only one wearing a mask, commented, “Who’s the pathetic loser wearing a mask?”

The Little Miss Sunshine star clapped back at the rude comment, writing, “That pathetic loser would be me, someone who lost their dad due to someone not wearing a mask and giving him Covid. You can kindly go f–k off now.”

Breslin reposted her response and later clarified when another follower questioned a pic where the actress posed with friends without a mask.

“We took ours off for one photo. Everyone present was vaccinated as well as being tested before hand,” she wrote in the comments section that same day. “I was calling someone out for telling me my father was ‘weak’ because he passed away from Covid and said I was a ‘pathetic loser’ for wearing my mask on a public ride with strangers. I wear my mask always around others. Except for friends I know are vaccinated and have been tested beforehand.”

The online discourse comes almost one year after the New York native announced that her father died at the age of 78 from COVID-19 complications.

“My daddy … Oh wow. Hard to write this. Harder than I thought. I’m in shock and devastation. At 6:32 PM EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy’s life too short,” Breslin wrote in an emotional Instagram post in February 2021. “Mostly I want to remember my dad for who he was. My dad was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being. He loved life. He loved his family. He loved the simple things.”

The Stillwater star added: “He loved me and he loved my brothers and he loved my mom. And we loved him. And we always will. I miss you daddy. I can’t wait to see you again. I won’t ever, ever, ever forget you. To the moon and back dada… Love, yours forever, Abs.”

Later that year, Breslin reflected on her grieving process as she prepared for her first holiday season without her dad.

“Merry Christmas eve, everyone. I’m not gonna lie. This one is a weird one for me. My first holiday season sans my dada. I love the holiday season and am so thankful I get to spend it with my mom, my brothers, my friends and my boyfriend. I’m truly blessed,” the “Fight for Me” performer wrote via Instagram in December 2021. “But it’s hard to know I can’t call my daddy and wish him a merry Christmas or send him a gift certificate to a good steakhouse (lol). Some days are harder than others. Grief is a tricky little monster.”

The Academy Award nominee noted that although Christmas is hard to celebrate without her father, she chooses to focus on the memories she has of them together, adding, “I wish there was an expiration date to missing someone, but I had almost 25 great years of having an awesome dad and I feel as though I know what he’d be saying right now. I think it’s somewhere along the lines of ‘Why ya crying, kid? I’m fiiiiiiine. Don’t worry about me! Love you, pretty!’”

Breslin concluded the post with a message to those who may also be grieving a loved one, saying, “I see you, I hear you and you’re not alone. Nonetheless, I’m going to heavily cherish those who are here and hug them harder than ever. Merry Christmas to all … and to all, a good night.”