Keeping Cameron Boyce’s memory alive. Adam Sandler asked his Instagram followers to donate to charity in his late costar’s name days after his untimely death.

“Cameron Boyce (@thecameronboyce) worked hard to help other people through great charitable organizations like @thirstproject & @launitedway,” the 52-year-old actor wrote alongside a photo of the late actor on Thursday, July 11, via Instagram. “Let’s show our love and respect by continuing to support them in his name.”

Sandler tagged Thirst Project, which raises money for safe drinking water around the world, and United Way of Greater LA, which works to end homelessness and poverty in Los Angeles, in his post. Boyce worked with both nonprofits before his passing.

“We just wanted to take the time out to say THANK YOU to everyone who has been messaging us over the last 24 hours sharing your memories, sending your condolences, and asking how you can help support Cameron’s goal to end the water crisis,” a post on the Thirst Project’s Instagram post from Monday, July 8, reads. “First and foremost, we’d ask you to carry on Cameron’s legacy by being inspired by his character. Those who knew him best said that he always stayed true to himself and stood for what he believed in. Be strong in your convictions and speak up if you feel something is an injustice. He would’ve wanted all of us to have the courage to be a Pioneering Spirit. Thank you so much to everyone who has donated & given in Cameron’s memory over the last 24 hours.”

Us Weekly previously confirmed that Boyce died at the age of 20 on Saturday, July 6. A spokesperson for the Disney star’s family told Us on Wednesday, July 10, that Boyce died from a seizure “as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy.”

Sandler, for his part, starred alongside Boyce in the 2010 comedy Grown Ups and the film’s sequel, Grown Ups 2. The Murder Mystery star spoke out for the first time on Sunday, July 7.

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around,” Sandler wrote. “Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

Salma Hayek, who played Boyce’s mother in the comedies, also paid tribute to the Descendants star on social media.

“I had the privilege to play Cameron’s mother in #grownups 1 and 2 and we stayed in touch through the years,” the actress captioned a series of throwback photos. “He was spirited, talented, kind, generous, funny and a shining light. His joy will live in our hearts forever as he goes on dancing and shining elsewhere. My heart goes to his lovely family. @thecameronboyce.”

