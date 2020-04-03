Adam Sandler Shares Hilarious Quarantine Song for Doctors and Nurses

Lightening the mood. Adam Sandler performed a hilarious song that he wrote in honor of the doctors and nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Uncut Gems star, 53, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, April 2, where he revealed that he’s used his self-isolation time to pen a song. Sandler explained that he was wearing sunglasses “so you can’t see me peeking at my notes so much” before he performed the song with his guitar.

“Doctors bring us into this world as babies, doctors take good care of your grandma,” the comedian began. “Doctors always give you an old lollipop after hitting your knee with a hammer.”

He continued, “Doctors brought us into this world as babies, and doctors take good care of your grandma … Nurses slap you around ’til they find a good vein, they wear Crocs — and they tell you the truth.”

Sandler also noted the widespread shortage of ventilators and masks in the U.S., which has surpassed more than 200,000 coronavirus diagnoses.

“We’ve got to build some more ventilators and make some more masks,” he sang. “We’ve got to do it now, so let’s all come together. I’m teaching math to my kids, and that can’t be good for America.”

The 50 First Dates actor wrapped up his performance with a plea for people to keep taking precautions.

“Stay home as much as you can, be sure to wash your hands, let’s make this damn thing go away,” Sandler crooned. “We love you, doctors and nurses. You’re saving lives every day. Find a cure for this s– t ’cause I really, really miss hugging my mailman.”

Sandler revealed earlier this week that the quarantine has had one positive impact — on his sex life with his wife, Jackie Sandler.

The Happy Gilmore star opened up on Conan O’Brien‘s #ConanAtHome series on Tuesday, March 31, that the couple have been “very experimental” in the bedroom lately.

“She showed me this new thing the other night that was bananas. You hold yourself up, your wife is laying beneath you, and you do the moves,” Adam said. “I was like, ‘What is happening?’”

He explained that the pair were in “a pushup position, or a plank” with “a lot of hipping and gipping.” Adam added, “If you can do a 20-second plank, you can do this.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, UsWeekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.