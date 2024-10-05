Al Pacino Gushes Over 1-Year-Old Son Roman: ‘He’s Learning Things’

Al Pacino can’t help but gush over his youngest child.

“He’s come into the world a little more now,” Pacino, 84, said of his 1-year-old son Roman in an interview with The New York Times published on Saturday, October 5. “He’s learning things.” Pacino welcomed Roman with Noor Alfallah in June 2023.

Pacino explained that having a child in his 80s was “one of the reasons” he chose to write his memoir Sonny Boy, to be published on Tuesday, October 8. “That has been a campaign for me to stick around a little longer if it’s possible,” he told the outlet.

The Godfather star took the time to share which of his movies he thinks Roman should watch when he’s older to best understand his dad’s acting prowess. “Adam Sandler’s,” he said, referencing his cameo in the 2011 comedy, Jack and Jill, where he appears in a commercial for Dunkin Donuts.

Related: Al Pacino Through the Years: His Iconic Roles in ‘The Godfather,’ ‘Scarface’ and More Al Pacino will make you an offer you can’t refuse. The actor had just made his film debut in 1971’s The Panic in Needle Park when he caught the eye of director Francis Ford Coppola. The following year, Coppola cast him as Michael Corleone, one of his most iconic roles to date, in The Godfather. […]

“I think that’s funny,” he said. “It came at a time in my life that I needed it because it was after I found out I had no more money. My accountant was in prison, and I needed something quickly. So I took this.”

Three months after Roman’s birth, Alfallah filed for sole physical custody of Roman, which she was granted. Pacino received visitation rights and still maintains shared legal custody of their son, which allows him to have input in decisions involving schooling, medical treatment and religion. A rep for Pacino confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that the actor and Alfallah were still together and that their custody agreement did not indicate a split.

“Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child, Roman,” the spokesperson shared.

Along with Roman, Pacino has three other children: daughter Julie, 34, whom he shares with ex Jan Tarrant, and twins Olivia and Anton, both 23, who he shares with ex Beverly D’Angelo.

Related: Al Pacino‘s Family Guide: See Photos of His Children and Their Mothers The good father. Oscar winner Al Pacino takes his role as a dad seriously. During a September 2014 interview with The New Yorker, the Scent of a Woman star opened up about wanting to be present in his children’s lives — unlike his own father. “Having children has helped a lot. I consciously knew that […]

“It’s very special. It always has been,” Pacino told the Daily Mail about expanding his family in 2023 shortly after Roman’s birth. “I’ve got many kids, but this is really special coming at this time.”

Pacino spoke candidly about fatherhood in a 2014 interview with The New Yorker, where he explained that he wanted to be the kind of dad who was present for his children. “Having children has helped a lot. I consciously knew that I didn’t want to be like my dad,” he said at the time.

“I wanted to be there,” he continued. “I have three children. I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life. When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them. So that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself.”