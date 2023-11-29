Don’t expect to hear wedding bells from Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah anytime soon.

“I’m not a marrying type,” Alfallah, 29, told TMZ in a video published on Tuesday, November 28. “I’m not in the mood to get married.”

When asked whether she and Pacino, 83, are still going strong, Alfallah replied: “With Al? Al Pacino? I love him.” The television producer also confirmed that she and Pacino plan to spend the holidays together.

Alfallah and Pacino reached a child support agreement earlier this month for their 5-month-old son, Roman. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Alfallah will receive $110,000 up front from Pacino and an additional $30,000 per month in “base” child support.

Per the agreement, Pacino will deposit $15,000 every year in a fund for Roman’s education. He is also solely responsible for 100 percent of any medical expenses for the infant that are not covered by insurance. In addition to owing child support, Pacino agreed to pay up to $20,000 of Alfallah’s legal fees.

Alfallah filed for sole physical custody of Roman in September, which she was ultimately granted. Pacino, meanwhile, received visitation rights. Alfallah noted in her custody request that she wanted Pacino to have “reasonable visitation” and to share legal custody of their son.

Despite rumors that the child support and custody case indicated a split, Pacino’s rep confirmed to Us at the time that the actor and Alfallah are still together.

“Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child, Roman,” the spokesperson shared.

In addition to Roman, Pacino is the father of three other children: daughter Julie, born in 1989, whom he shares with ex Jan Tarrant, and twins Olivia and Anton, born in 2001, whom he shares with ex Beverly D’Angelo.

After Roman was born in June, Pacino told the Daily Mail that he was happy about expanding his family. “It’s very special. It always has been. I’ve got many kids, but this is really special coming at this time,” he told the outlet.

Pacino was first linked to Alfallah in April 2022 when they were seen together at Felix Trattoria in Los Angeles. Over one year after sparking dating rumors, Pacino’s rep confirmed to Us that the Oscar winner and Alfallah were expecting their first baby together. Alfallah was previously linked to Mick Jagger in 2017.