Al Pacino reached an agreement on child support with girlfriend Noor Alfallah — but his hefty monthly sum isn’t the only shocking detail revealed in the paperwork.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, November 3, Pacino, 83, acknowledged that he “has no life insurance,” which would otherwise allow him to designate beneficiaries in the event of his death.

Alfallah, 29, will receive $110,000 up front from Pacino for their 4-month-old son, Roman, and an additional $30,000 per month in “base” child support, per their agreement. Pacino could end up paying an extra $90,000 at the end of the year depending on his annual earnings.

Pacino’s initial $110,000 payment will be divided into two installments, with the first half owed within 10 days of execution on the judgment. The other $55,000 will be paid after Alfallah presents an “executed lease agreement for a new residence” for her and Roman. Alfallah will provide “reasonable evidence” of her move into a new home and can use the money to “assist her with relocating” to the residence.

Related: Al Pacino and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah’s Relationship Timeline Al Pacino made headlines when revealing that he and girlfriend Noor Alfallah were expecting their first child together. He was 83 years old at the time. The Scarface star’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly in May 2023 that Alfallah was eight months pregnant with the couple’s baby — Pacino’s fourth overall. (The Devil’s Advocate actor […]

Pacino will deposit $15,000 every year in a fund for Roman’s education. He is also responsible for 100 percent of any medical expenses for the infant that are not covered by insurance. Alfallah was ultimately granted primary physical custody of Roman, with Pacino receiving visitation rights, but the paperwork didn’t outline the couple’s plans for holidays and schooling schedules.

In addition to owing child support, Pacino agreed to pay Alfallah’s attorney fees for up to $20,000 after she initially filed for full physical custody in September. Alfallah noted in her request at the time that she wanted Pacino to have “reasonable visitation” and hoped to share joint legal custody of Roman.

Related: The Good Father! Meet Al Pacino's Children and Their Mothers: Photos The good father. Oscar winner Al Pacino takes his role as a dad seriously. During a September 2014 interview with The New Yorker, the Scent of a Woman star opened up about wanting to be present in his children’s lives — unlike his own father. “Having children has helped a lot. I consciously knew that […]

Alfallah also filed a “voluntary declaration of parentage” in September that was signed six days after Roman’s June arrival and confirmed Pacino as the biological father of the baby.

Pacino and Alfallah were first linked in April 2022 after they were spotted leaving a restaurant together in Venice, California. In May, Pacino’s rep confirmed that the duo were expecting their first baby together. Pacino previously welcomed daughter Julie Marie in 1989 with Jan Tarrant and twins Anton James and Olivia Rose in 2001 with Beverly D’Angelo.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Famous Fathers Who Had Kids Late in Life Mick Jagger welcomed his eighth child at the age of 73. Us Weekly rounds up the other proud pops who fathered children in their silver years

“It’s very special. It always has been. I’ve got many kids, but this is really special coming at this time,” Pacino told the Daily Mail in June after Roman was born.

Despite their child support and custody case, Pacino’s rep clarified to Us that the pair are still together. “Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child, Roman,” the spokesperson stated.