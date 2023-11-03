Al Pacino reached an agreement on child support with girlfriend Noor Alfallah — but his hefty monthly sum isn’t the only shocking detail revealed in the paperwork.
According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, November 3, Pacino, 83, acknowledged that he “has no life insurance,” which would otherwise allow him to designate beneficiaries in the event of his death.
Alfallah, 29, will receive $110,000 up front from Pacino for their 4-month-old son, Roman, and an additional $30,000 per month in “base” child support, per their agreement. Pacino could end up paying an extra $90,000 at the end of the year depending on his annual earnings.
Pacino’s initial $110,000 payment will be divided into two installments, with the first half owed within 10 days of execution on the judgment. The other $55,000 will be paid after Alfallah presents an “executed lease agreement for a new residence” for her and Roman. Alfallah will provide “reasonable evidence” of her move into a new home and can use the money to “assist her with relocating” to the residence.
Pacino will deposit $15,000 every year in a fund for Roman’s education. He is also responsible for 100 percent of any medical expenses for the infant that are not covered by insurance. Alfallah was ultimately granted primary physical custody of Roman, with Pacino receiving visitation rights, but the paperwork didn’t outline the couple’s plans for holidays and schooling schedules.
In addition to owing child support, Pacino agreed to pay Alfallah’s attorney fees for up to $20,000 after she initially filed for full physical custody in September. Alfallah noted in her request at the time that she wanted Pacino to have “reasonable visitation” and hoped to share joint legal custody of Roman.
Alfallah also filed a “voluntary declaration of parentage” in September that was signed six days after Roman’s June arrival and confirmed Pacino as the biological father of the baby.
Pacino and Alfallah were first linked in April 2022 after they were spotted leaving a restaurant together in Venice, California. In May, Pacino’s rep confirmed that the duo were expecting their first baby together. Pacino previously welcomed daughter Julie Marie in 1989 with Jan Tarrant and twins Anton James and Olivia Rose in 2001 with Beverly D’Angelo.
“It’s very special. It always has been. I’ve got many kids, but this is really special coming at this time,” Pacino told the Daily Mail in June after Roman was born.
Despite their child support and custody case, Pacino’s rep clarified to Us that the pair are still together. “Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child, Roman,” the spokesperson stated.