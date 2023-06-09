Not here for it. Amy Schumer called out male actors who expand their families late in life.

“Everyone is like, ‘Congrats!’ If it was Jane Fonda, people would call the police,” the comedian, 42, who shares 4-year-old son Gene with husband Chris Fischer joked during a Thursday, June 8, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “It is weird. It doesn’t make me comfortable.”

Schumer’s response came after Andy Cohen asked her about Robert De Niro and Al Pacino recently making headlines for their individual baby news. The About My Father star, 79, confirmed last month that he welcomed a child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

“It feels great,” De Niro, who started dating Chen, 45, in 2021, told Hoda Kotb in May. “I have certain awareness — when you’re older you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics, everything, family dynamics. You can’t avoid learning certain things and how you can deal with those and manage them and this and that, the usual.”

The New York native, who welcomed daughter Gia with Chen in April, also shares son Raphael, 46, with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott. He previously adopted Abbott’s daughter Drena, 51, from a previous relationship as well. In 1995, the Taxi Driver star and Toukie Smith welcomed twins Julian and Aaron, now 27. De Niro also is a father of son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

Pacino, 83, and girlfriend Noor Alfallah, meanwhile, are currently expecting their first child. The Oscar winner already shares daughter Julie Marie, born in 1989, with Jan Tarrant, and twins Anton James and Olivia Rose, born in 2001, with Beverly D’Angelo.

“It’s very special. It always has been. I’ve got many kids, but this is really special coming at this time,” the Godfather star told the Daily Mail on Tuesday, June 6, about becoming a father again, noting that he didn’t know his child’s sex yet.

Earlier this month, De Niro addressed news of his former costar expecting a child. “Listen, Al Pacino just had a baby, I was told yesterday morning, and he’s a few years older than me,” the Golden Globe winner, who collaborated with Pacino on Godfather Part II, said on the Today show. “God bless him, very happy for him.”

De Niro went on to say that it’s “amazing” he and Pacino are both welcoming new babies, adding, “I’m very happy about it.”