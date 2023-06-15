Chelsea Handler is sounding the alarm on male actors who are expanding their families late in life.

“There’s an epidemic sweeping the country. No, it’s not another virus, it’s worse. Horny old men who won’t stop spreading their seed,” the comedian, 48, joked in an Instagram video, which she shared on Wednesday, June 14.

Handler said she wants to “protect the women of the world” before calling out Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Elon Musk and Alec Baldwin.

“Don’t get me started on these four horny old men who have never met a broken condom they didn’t like,” she continued. “They cannot stop procreating. Between the four of those guys, they have 32 children.”

The Chelsea Lately alum admitted that she took issue with Musk, 51, the most. The Tesla founder became a father when he welcomed twins Griffin and Vivian with Justine Musk in 2004. Two years later, the former couple expanded their family with triplets Damian, Kai and Saxon. Musk welcomed son X AE A-XII and daughter Y with Grimes in May 2020 and December 2021, respectively. Also in 2021, Musk secretly welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis.

“Elon Musk clearly isn’t as old as [Rupert] Murdoch or De Niro. He’s not in his eighties, but because of his personality, he may as well be,” she quipped. “Actually, maybe all these old men should put themselves up for auction. After all, they are antiques. Horny old men — it’s never worth the money.”

De Niro, 79, and Pacino, 83, each made headlines with baby news last month. The Amsterdam star, for his part, surprised fans by revealing he welcomed a child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

“It feels great,” De Niro told Hoda Kotb in May. “I have certain awareness — when you’re older you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics, everything, family dynamics. You can’t avoid learning certain things and how you can deal with those and manage them and this and that, the usual.”

Along with newborn daughter Gia, the New York native shares son Raphael, 46, with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott. He previously adopted Abbott’s daughter Drena, 51, before the duo called it quits. In 1995, the Taxi Driver star and Toukie Smith welcomed twins Julian and Aaron, now 27. De Niro also is the father of son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

Pacino, meanwhile, is currently expecting his first child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah. The Godfather star previously welcomed daughter Julie Marie in 1989 with Jan Tarrant and twins Anton James and Olivia Rose in 2001 with Beverly D’Angelo.

“It’s very special. It always has been. I’ve got many kids, but this is really special coming at this time,” Pacino told the Daily Mail on June 6 about becoming a father again.

Handler is not the only celeb to express their shock as De Niro and Pacino expand their big broods. Amy Schumer also questioned the double standard when it comes to men and women becoming parents later in life.

“Everyone is like, ‘Congrats!’ If it was Jane Fonda, people would call the police,” the 42-year-old I Feel Pretty star, who shares 4-year-old son Gene with husband Chris Fischer, joked earlier this month during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “It is weird. It doesn’t make me comfortable.”