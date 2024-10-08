Al Pacino has an update on where he stands with Noor Alfallah after the pair welcomed son Roman last year.

“I have friendship,” Pacino, 84, said when asked about the status of his love life in an interview with People published on Monday, October 7.

Pacino’s rep clarified that the Scarface actor and Alfallah, 30, have remained on good terms for Roman, 16 months, but are not romantically involved.

“Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are coparents to their son Roman,” the rep told the outlet.

Over the weekend, Alfallah was photographed with Bill Maher leaving Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 6.

Alfallah and Pacino were first romantically linked in April 2022 after the pair were spotted stepping out together at Felix Trattoria in Los Angeles. However, the duo’s relationship made headlines when Pacino’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly in May 2023 that Alfallah was pregnant with The Godfather‘s child.

One month later, Us confirmed that Alfallah gave birth to Roman. At the time, Pacino was 83 years old. (In addition to Roman, Pacino is father to daughter Julie, 34, whom he shares with ex Jan Tarrant, and twins Olivia and Anton, both 23, who he shares with ex Beverly D’Angelo.)

“Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son named Roman Pacino,” a spokesperson for Pacino told Us in a statement at the time.

Three months after Roman’s birth, Alfallah filed for sole physical custody of her child, which she was granted. Pacino was granted visitation rights and still shared legal custody of Roman, which allows him to have input in decisions involving schooling, medical treatment and religion. A rep for Pacino confirmed at the time that he and Alfallah were still together and that their custody agreement did not indicate a split.

“Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child, Roman,” the spokesperson said in a statement to Us.

Earlier this month, Pacino gushed about getting to watch his toddler grow up.

“He’s come into the world a little more now,” Pacino said of Roman in an interview with The New York Times published on Saturday, October 5. “He’s learning things.”

Pacino shared that welcoming a son in his 80s inspired him to write his memoir Sonny Boy, which hits shelves on Tuesday, October 8.

“That has been a campaign for me to stick around a little longer if it’s possible,” he told the outlet.