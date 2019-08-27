Alec Baldwin Didn’t Know Hailey and Justin Were Marrying Again Soon





In fact, the 30 Rock alum was surprised to learn the celebration was imminent. “I didn’t know the wedding was now,” he exclusively told Us Weekly at the USTA Opening Night Gala for the U.S. Open in Flushing, New York, on Monday, August 26. “They keep everything under wraps.”

“I’m sure I’ll buy them something,” he mused. “I can’t imagine what they’ll need. I’d have to find out what they’re missing. There’s gotta be something they’re missing.”

Alec, 61, also wouldn’t be surprised if Justin sang at the wedding: “I don’t see why not. I mean, that’s what he’s known for.”

“If it was me, that would be terrible,” he quipped. “But if it’s him … I wish he sang at my wedding.” (Alec wed Hilaria Baldwin in 2012. He was married to Kim Basinger from 1993 to 2002.)

A source told Us last week that Justin, 25, and Hailey, 22, will host a “super small ceremony, with under 100 people” for their second wedding, also confirming that guests will stay at Montage Hotels’ Palmetto Bluff resort in Bluffton, South Carolina. TMZ previously reported that the couple sent out wedding invitations with September 30 as the special day.

The pair first tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September 2018, two months after the “I Don’t Care” singer proposed, and three months after Us exclusively revealed he and the Drop the Mic cohost were hooking up again.

Justin and Hailey adopted a kitten in the lead-up to their next nuptials. “I’m getting a cat tomorrow and The name will be sushi 🍣 !!!” the pop star wrote on Instagram on Sunday, August 24, before posting a photo of the new addition on Monday.

