Playing it safe! Alec Baldwin has been quarantining at a separate house from his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their kids “for months” amid the coronavirus pandemic, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The 30 Rock alum, 62, has been staying in a different house “while he goes back and forth to the city,” the insider adds.

Alec has been residing at a rental house in Amagansett, New York, which is about a mile away from his family’s Hamptons’ home, the New York Post’s Page Six reported on Tuesday, January 12. The enforced separation comes as he works on a project in Manhattan weeks after his wife was embroiled in a scandal over her Spanish accent and claims about her heritage.

The It’s Complicated actor spoke about his living arrangement last month, telling fans in an Instagram video that he is staying in a “guesthouse that’s near our house” amid the pandemic.

“I go into New York and work a little bit and come back and have to quarantine here for a few days,” he said at the time. “It’s not a lot of fun.”

Despite quarantining in a different location in between work commitments, Baldwin celebrated Christmas with his wife and their five children.

Hilaria, 37, came under fire last month when a viral Twitter thread detailed her alleged “decade-long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person.”

The Living Clearly Method author addressed claims that she has been faking her Spanish accent for years in an Instagram post on December 27, admitting that her given name is Hillary Hayward-Thomas.

She also confirmed that she was born in Boston, not Spain, which she previously claimed. The Massachusetts native noted that her family split their time between the U.S. and Spain while she was growing up, which is when she learned to embrace the culture.

“My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home,” Hilaria wrote at the time. “Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it.”

The mother of five, who shares Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, 4 months, with Alec, doubled down statements in a tell-all interview with The New York Times three days later.

“My family, this is where they’ve decided to spend their lives,” she said of her parents’ 2011 move to Mallorca, Spain. “I guarantee you they are going to live there, and they are going to die there. That’s their home and that’s because this is not something new.”

A source exclusively told Us at the time that Alec has been “100 percent supporting her during this time” and that she is “completely upset that people are saying that she lied.”

Earlier this month, Alec paid tribute to the “Mom Brain” podcast cohost on her birthday, writing, “Happy birthday to the love of my life,” via Instagram.

He continued: “To the one person in the world who brings me joy and peace every day. The person who is my home. My everything.”