On the outside looking in. Alex Rodriguez expressed his FOMO feelings after missing out on a party thrown by Jennifer Lopez‘s close pal and voice coach, Stevie Mackey.

Mackey showed off “a little run thru [sic]” of a performance before a “Taco Tuesday” bash, sharing a duet with singer Stephanie Ferrett via Instagram on Tuesday, June 29. Wanting to join in on the fun, the 45-year-old retired athlete commented, “Where is my invite – Stevie?!😍,” to which Mackey replied, “Anytime brother.”

According to Page Six, the 51-year-old Hustlers actress was also in attendance, but she did not appear in the video Mackey posted.

Rodriguez and Lopez began dating in 2017, and two years later, they got engaged. After being forced to postpone their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic, the twosome hit a rough patch earlier this year when the ex-MLB player was implicated in a Southern Charm scandal.

Bravo star Madison LeCroy cleared the air about the state of her alleged relationship with Rodriguez, telling Page Six in February that he “never physically cheated” on Lopez with her. A source close to Rodriguez, meanwhile, told Us Weekly that he’d “never met” the hairstylist, 35.

Though they initially denied split rumors, the New Yorkers confirmed in April that they had called it quits, telling Today in a joint statement that they’re “better as friends.” Later that month, the “Dinero” singer was spotted getting cozy with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck, which “really hurt [Rodriguez’s] ego,” a source told Us.

“Seeing her running straight back to Ben’s arms is a real kick in the teeth,” the insider added. “There’s a part of him that still clings onto the hope that they’ll wind up together again but deep down he’s had to accept the harsh truth that she’s over him and moving on with Ben. It’s a tough pill to swallow but that’s his new reality.”

While fans were shocked by how quickly Lopez rekindled her old flame with Affleck, 49, a second insider asserted that there was no “overlap” in the two relationships. “Jen got back in touch with Ben after it became apparent to her that things with Alex weren’t working anymore,” the source explained, adding that the former Gigli costars exchanged “flirty phone calls and texts” before officially reuniting.

The Grammy nominee may have been ready to move on, but Rodriguez made it clear that he wasn’t at a place to find a new flame post-split — especially not with LeCroy. A rep for the former shortstop told Us in May that rumors he’d reached out to the reality star were “factually incorrect,” adding, “Alex is busy concentrating on his businesses and his family.”