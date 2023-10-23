Alexa Nikolas thanked Britney Spears for allegedly apologizing to her in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.

The Nickelodeon alum — who costarred with Britney’s sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on Zoey 101 — took to social media on Friday, October 20, to share reports about how the pop star, 41, addressed their past issues in an excerpt from her book.

“Oh my god I’m in shock! WOW! Apparently Britney Spears mentioned me in her NEW book and apologized to me AGAIN! She is beyond an inspiration! Seriously,” Nikolas, 31, wrote via X, alongside a screenshot from an outlet quoting Britney’s alleged apology to “that young” actress from Jamie Lynn’s show. “I am gonna say this a thousand times over! She is absolutely incredible! What a beautiful soul. Thank you Britney!”

This isn’t the first time Britney has publicly made amends to Nikolas for getting involved in her feud with Jamie Lynn, 32. The Nickelodeon drama initially made headlines in January 2022 after Jamie Lynn’s memoir, Things I Should Have Said, addressed their tumultuous relationship on the set of Zoey 101.

According to Jamie Lynn, 32, she was told that Nikolas was spreading rumors about her when they worked together. Jamie Lynn took her concerns to producers at the time and subsequently felt as if the continued gossip “took on a more sinister feel.” The Sweet Magnolias star recalled hearing stories about Nikolas saying she “smelled bad,” which made her feel “humiliated and sad.”

Jamie Lynn said Britney came to set to help address the drama at the time. After “a very pregnant” Britney had a talk with Nikolas, the alleged cruel behavior ceased. (Nikolas, who played Nicole on Zoey 101, left the show in 2006.)

In response to Jamie Lynn’s memoir revelations, Nikolas offered her side of the story.

“I was pretty surprised to see her lying up a storm in there. I recently thought we were fine after she tried to use me in her Zoey 101 music video to make herself look better after I finally came out about what happened to me while on set/being left out once again during the reunion reboot ploy,” Nikolas wrote via Instagram in January 2022.

The actress noted that it took Jamie Lynn “awhile” to reach out, adding, “I’m guessing the pressure from others made her address the issue. I declined her offer. Why now? But I was happy to get an apology finally. So I forgave her.”

Nikolas continued: “I have no idea what is going on over there with her but I want absolute nothing to do with it. Typical move for a bully to play the victim card/gaslight others while straight up lying. I responded to her and said ‘Please do not send me anything and please stop contacting me.'”

Nikolas also questioned why Jamie Lynn never attempted to make amends.

“She never addressed anything that she mentioned in the book to me personally because she knows everything she is saying is a total lie and I would have called her out on that. One on one,” Nikolas wrote. “It’s sad to see someone not change after all these years. Nothing that she said in her book about me actually happened.”

Later that year, Britney issued a public apology to Nikolas amid her own conflict with Jamie Lynn.

“Although I have apologized to you personally just by ‘instinct’ my heart at the time didn’t know how incredibly good my family was with the ACTING LANGUAGE !!!!” the pop star wrote via Instagram in November 2022. “Just imagine … me visiting my little sister on her set, last day of shooting, bringing Sprinkles cupcakes … 9 months pregnant, hormones raging like hell.”

Britney clarified why she got involved in her sister’s drama, adding, “My sister was literally like my daughter growing up. So I apologize for my ignorance for yelling at you when I obviously had no idea what was really going on !!! I am so sorry for ever hurting your feelings !!!”

In response, Nikolas shared her own post dedicated to Britney. “@britneyspears I’m sitting here crying with my jaw on the floor,” she wrote via Instagram that same month. “Thank you for seeing me and listening to me. Thank you for apologizing. As you know I forgive you. My child self and current self is in awe of the incredible person you are.”

Jamie Lynn, for her part, has yet to address Nikolas’ recollection of their offscreen rift. She has also not spoken out about the excerpts from Britney’s upcoming book, which detail what led to their estrangement.