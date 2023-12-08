Alexis Bellino is clapping back after her former Real Housewives of Orange County costar Vicki Gunvalson dissed her for dating John Janssen.

“Very disappointing to see this from someone I considered a friend,” Bellino, 46, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 7. “I know things can’t be so bad at Coto Insurance that you resort to grab quick cash from a clickbait article trashing me.”

She added: “Sad that you seem to forget there are two sides to every story and unfortunately 100% of your assumptions are totally false @vickigunvalson. Happy Holidays!”

Hours earlier, Gunvalson, 64, had spoken to Celebuzz about Bellino’s reported romance with Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend Janssen, 59.

“As promised, I am NOT HOLDING MY TONGUE in my thoughts on Alexis DATING Shannon’s ex. I am DISGUSTED and TELLING ALL 💯,” Gunvalson wrote via X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, sharing a link to the interview.

Following Bellino’s clapback, Gunvalson asserted that her comments weren’t made to benefit her insurance firm.

“Coto Insurance — which has been in business for 34 years — is thriving. My feelings on a certain situation involving someone I think is being shady have NOTHING to do with that,” Gunvalson tweeted on Thursday. “Oh, & at least I HAVE a business & don’t have to depend on a man. #HappyHolidays #ImAGoodFriend XO.”

Alexis, who was previously married to Jim Bellino, sparked dating speculation with Janssen last month after they were spotted together at The Quiet Woman in Corona Del Mar, California.

“Alexis and John have so much in common that it’s easy to see why they are quickly becoming friends,” her publicist told Page Six at the time, denying that the twosome were dating.

Janssen previously dated Beador, 59, from 2019 until their split earlier this year. Beador, who joined RHOC for season 9 one year after Alexis’ exit, isn’t pleased to see her ex-boyfriend move on.

“I’m not going to lie, I’ve been hurt,” Beador told E! News on Wednesday, December 6. “I’ve been hurt a lot in the last couple of weeks because, No. 1, John said that he didn’t want to be in the public eye, and he’s thrust himself more into the public eye at this point. So, I’m quite confused about that.”

She continued: “I don’t know how to process it. How many Orange County Housewives have there been? Is that your dating pool?”

Beador further noted that she was upset that Janssen would even pursue a romance with Alexis given the women’s past legal drama.

Alexis’ ex-husband, Jim, filed a million-dollar defamation lawsuit against Beador and costar Tamra Judge in 2018, claiming that they made inappropriate comments about his business and divorce. Beador and Judge, 56, asserted that the comments were not made with malicious intent. Beador was dropped from the lawsuit in 2019, while Judge and Jim reached an undisclosed settlement in 2021.