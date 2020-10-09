Nothing heals a broken heart like a good song. Alexis Ren got real about the aftermath of her split from boyfriend Noah Centineo and how she used music to cope.

“I wanted a better relationship with myself after that,” the model, 23, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Friday, October 9. “That was definitely the conversation I had. I was like, ‘How can I now treat myself better?’ I think a lot of people, when a breakup happens, we think it’s our fault. We think we could have done things better. We could have done this. And for me, it was like, ‘OK, the universe wants me to focus on myself,’ and I can totally do that.”

In turn, Ren healed through music and the need “to evolve” as an individual. “Heartbreak just breaks you open, and here’s your soul and, like, create with it,” she explained. “So, that’s exactly what happened.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum was originally supposed to be pursuing her acting career in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic shifted her plans. “Once COVID hit, I was like, ‘This is an opportunity for me to do this. I’m going to take this as a lesson,’” she recalled. “So I went super, super deep into that. I wrote about 20 songs in two weeks, which is, like, crazy.”

Ren then elaborated on how she moved on from Centineo, 24. “I always use the relationships in my life as a great way to learn deeper about myself. So that definitely had something to do with it. But in return, I got to see my relationship with the Earth, my relationship with my family and so I’ve written about it all,” she said. “Because I think the relationships in our lives are our biggest teachers because they literally are our closest reflections to each other. … Because no relationship is a failure. It’s a lesson or a blessing. So just taking it one way or the other and evolving it from there.”

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2019 that the Warriors founder and the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star were dating. Although their relationship began in March 2019, they managed to keep it a secret for several months. Us exclusively confirmed their split in April.

Prior to calling it quits, Ren gushed about Centineo. “I mean, he’s so special and I’m just really, really grateful I can be in his life and help support him in his own journey,” she told Us in November 2019. “He has a heart of gold. An absolute heart of gold.”

The actor sparked romance rumors with Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou in June when they exchanged flirty messages on Instagram. “Give me my damn jacket back woman … PLEASE,” he commented, to which the 23-year-old model replied: “What are u talking about it’s my jacket.”