Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren Split After 1 Year of Dating

The internet’s boyfriend is back on the market. Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren have split after one year of dating, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

“They broke up a few weeks ago,” a source tells Us.

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star and the model, both 23, sparked breakup rumors after unfollowing each other on Instagram in March. He also deleted the photo of them that he had posted in January to make their relationship Instagram official.

The former couple started dating in March 2019, but they managed to keep their romance out of the spotlight for several months. Us broke the news that they were dating that September.

Fans began speculating about the status of Centineo and Ren’s relationship in May 2019 after he was spotted picking her up from an airport in Palm Beach, Florida.

“He was waiting for her at baggage claim,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “He kissed her on the head, [and] they were holding hands and hugging. [It was] very clear that they were together.”

The actor and the social media personality made their red carpet debut as a couple at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball that October ahead of Halloween.

“He’s so special, and I’m just really, really grateful I can be in his life and help support him in his own journey,” Ren told Us exclusively at the 2019 Revolve Awards in November 2019. “He has a heart of gold. … Every single day I’m just in awe of what he wants to achieve and how he wants to do it, who he wants to do it for. He’s so selfless. It’s so beautiful.”

The pair were spotted together as recently as March 7, when they got cozy at Tavern on the Green in Central Park in New York City. An onlooker told Us at the time that they were “touchy-feely and cozy” while sipping bourbon and a martini in the bar area.

The Netflix star was previously linked to actress Angeline Appel in 2016, while Ren briefly dated her Dancing With the Stars partner, Alan Bersten, in 2018.

Centineo and Ren’s reps did not respond to Us Weekly’s request for comment.