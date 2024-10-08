Actress Ali Wong is opening up about her normally private relationship with boyfriend Bill Hader.

In her recent Netflix comedy special, Ali Wong: Single Lady, the Always Be My Maybe star, 42, joked that her now-boyfriend was “excited” about her split from ex-husband Justin Hakuta.

“Hey, Ali, I just happened to hear the news of your divorce today, and I gotta tell you…I’m excited,” Wong recalled the former SNL star telling her over-the-phone after a mutual friend gave him her number. “I am, Ali, because look, I have had a crush on you forever, and I actually told my best friend years ago that you were my dream girl. And I know this sounds crazy, but, uh, I want you to be my girlfriend.”

Prior to that phone call, Wong says she had only seen Hader, 46, a couple of times at random dinner parties.

“I didn’t expect the news of my divorce to be so widespread and public,” Wong said. “I felt really embarrassed and ashamed, but I didn’t realize that all of these media outlets were acting like a Bat-signal, letting all potentially interested men know that I was suddenly available.”

She continued, “I’ve never been pursued this much in my life.”

After that initial phone call between the two actors, Wong revealed that Hader then sent her flowers while she was on tour in Europe.

“I arrive in London and discovered that this man had sent me a bouquet of flowers,” Wong explained, going on to reveal that Hader also sent her flowers in Amsterdam, Cologne and Copenhagen.

“I told all my girlfriends and they were like, ‘Oh my god, that is so sweet. I am so jealous,’” Wong continued, adding that the men in her life had a very different reaction and assumed Hader was some kind of “psychopath.”

“That’s how cheap and lazy men have become,” Wong joked. “That now when a fellow man commits any act of kindness, any romantic gesture, it must be a symptom of an undiagnosed mental illness.”

The pair confirmed they were dating back in April 2023, one year after Wong’s divorce. (Wong and Hakuta share two kids, daughters Mari, 8, and Nikki, 6. Hader, for his part, is dad to Hannah, 14, Harper, 11 and Hayley, 9, with ex-wife Maggie Carey.)

Elsewhere in the same comedy special, Wong gave credit to her separation for allowing her to “fall in love again.”

“I think for the longest time I was so focused on getting d—– down,” she joked. “Because the task of finding a boyfriend, someone who I consider talented, someone who makes me laugh, someone who I have a real connection with, someone who I look up to as an artist, someone that I would feel proud to introduce to my kids, my peers and my friends and my mentors, I mean, that seemed impossible, you know?”

She added, “Divorce gets a really bad reputation and it can sound really scary and full of acrimony. But then just look at me as an alternative example of how it can be: I’m best friends with my ex-husband. I need him desperately, and I need to respect him.”

Ali Wong: Single Lady is now streaming on Netflix.