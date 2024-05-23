Ali Wong has finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Justin Hakuta, reports Entertainment Tonight.

The Beef star, 42, and Hakuta separated in April 2022 and Wong filed for divorce in December 2023.

Wong and Hakuta reached an agreement last week, reports ET, citing court documents the outlet obtained.

Wong represented herself, per the report, and the former couple said they were officially “single persons” as of July 17.

Related: Bill Hader and Ali Wong’s Relationship Timeline Bill Hader and Ali Wong are a match made in comedy heaven. Hader and Wong were both married to other people before they were first linked in 2022. Hader wed director Maggie Carey in 2006 and welcomed three daughters: Hayley, Hannah and Harper. News broke in 2017 that the pair had split after more than […]

According to ET, details of the former couple’s custody agreement for their two daughters, Mari, 8, and Nikki, 6, were not included in the document, nor were details of any financial settlements.

Wong married Hakuta in 2014. They announced their separation after eight years of marriage in April 2022. Wong filed for divorce in December last year, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Despite the split, Wong thanked Hakuta onstage in January when she accepted the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in Beef.

“I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend, Justin, for all of your love and support,” she said. “It’s because of you that I’m able to be a working mother.”

“That’s right, I like to keep it peaceful and grateful and amicable,” Wong added of the nod in an interview with Entertainment Tonight after her win.

Wong has been linked to fellow comedian Bill Hader since 2022. Earlier this month, Hader, 45, joined Wong on stage for a sweet moment on the final night of her residency at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

“Do you know who my boyfriend is? Do you want to meet him?” Wong said at the end of her May 12 comedy set before Hader joined her onstage. The Barry star presented her with a red rose and kissed her. He went on to congratulate Wong on her “effortless” performance.

Before exiting the stage, Hader shouted, “Ali Wong is off the market!”

In January, a source told Us Weekly that the couple have gotten more serious in recent months.

“They have a really strong foundation,” said the insider, adding that marriage is “very much on the table” for the couple.

Another source said, “Friends know that they’re going to go the distance – they’re both at ease and [obsessed] with each other at the same time.”