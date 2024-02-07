Ali Wong’s estranged husband, Justin Hakuta, has requested joint custody of the pair’s two children.

Hakuta, 41, filed for joint legal and physical custody of daughters Mari, 8, and Nikki, 6, according to recent court documents obtained by Us Weekly. Per the filing, Hakuta noted that other issues in their divorce will be solved via mediation.

Wong, also 41, has not publicly addressed Hakuta’s legal motion.

Us confirmed in December 2023 that Wong filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and requesting that she and Hakuta share custody of their daughters. The Beef star explained in her petition that she and Hakuta are currently in mediation to resolve issues regarding spousal support and splitting assets.

Wong and Hakuta confirmed their separation one year earlier in April 2022.

“I did not expect the announcement to be so widespread, but by far the hardest part about getting divorced was my mother’s reaction,” Wong recalled to The Hollywood Reporter in February 2023. “I had told her before that I thought we might get divorced, and she was really upset.”

She added, “[My mom] looked me in the eye and asked, ‘Can you just wait until I die?’ She was literally asking me to not live a life for myself. But she’s 82, what do I expect? She hasn’t had her period in 40 years. She’s in the sha-ha-hallows of senior citizenship. But it was still really f–king hard dealing with all her fear of the shame it would bring her.”

Wong has remained friendly with Hakuta following their breakup, with the tech executive continuing to manage her touring comedy gigs. Hakuta also got a shout-out in Wong’s Golden Globes acceptance speech last month.

“I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend Justin for all of your love and support,” she gushed during the January awards show after she won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television. “It’s because of you that I’m able to be a working mother.”

Wong later told Entertainment Tonight that she mentioned Hakuta to keep their relationship “peaceful and grateful and amicable.”

Since her divorce, Wong has moved on with Bill Hader. They briefly dated in 2022 before reuniting one year later.

“They’re actually perfect for each other,” a source exclusively told Us in April 2023. “They have a lot in common. They both have kids, they both have warped senses of humor and their chemistry is apparently off the charts.”

Hader, 45, shares three daughters with ex-wife Maggie Carey. He accompanied Wong to the Golden Globes and the Emmys last month, kissing her after she won trophies at both ceremonies.