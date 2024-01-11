Alix Earle is getting candid about a friendship that didn’t last and the reason includes her now-boyfriend, Braxton Berrios.

“My friend and I came back from going out, we were drinking, whatever …. I’m laying on my bed naked, booty cheeks are out and this person decides to take a picture of me laying on the bed,” Earle, 23, recalled during a Thursday, January 11, episode of her “Hot Mess” podcast, adding that her legs were “spread a little bit.”

Earle explained that the person then sent the picture to Berrios, 28. At the time, he was not her boyfriend but the pair were “starting to hang out.” Earle recalled telling the friend, “Do not send that,” but the person ignored her wishes because they “thought it was funny.”

“I don’t even know how to describe how I felt in this moment, like, a mixture of, like, anger and sadness and I just felt taken advantage of,” Earle said, adding that she “immediately” called Berrios. “I didn’t want him to think that I wanted this to happen at all. I was bawling my eyes out, he felt so bad.”

Related: Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios’ Relationship Timeline: From ‘Baecations’ to NFL ... Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios are going strong after their relationship got off to a rocky start. Before the pair went official, Berrios had been in a two-year relationship with Sophia Culpo, who implied that he cheated on her with Earle. The TikTok star and NFL player denied the rumors. Earle later […]

Earle continued that Berrios went on to delete the picture, and she said “goodbye” to the friend, whom she called a “psychopath.”

“What an invasion of privacy,” she concluded. “We can laugh about it now, but [it] definitely wasn’t funny in the moment.”

After Earle met Berrios at a Gatsby-themed party in Miami in February 2023, she confirmed they were an item in November 2023 during a live taping of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in Chicago. When host Alex Cooper asked whether Earle had a boyfriend, Earle replied: “I mean, yes.”

Earle and Berrios’ relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs since the beginning. One month after the couple met, the NFL player ended his two-year relationship with Sophia Culpo, who later implied that they broke up because Berrios cheated on her with Earle.

In June, Berrios denied there was infidelity in his relationship with Culpo, 27, saying via Instagram Story, “I was in a healthy relationship for two years. It was a good relationship, it was a healthy one and towards the end of it we had conversations along the lines of ‘we weren’t working out.’ So, when we split back in January, that’s why.”

Related: TikTok Star Alix Earle’s Dating History Includes High-Profile Athletes Alix Earle has found love a few times in the public eye. The TikTok personality’s rise to fame might have come after her “Get Ready With Me” videos went viral, but she made headlines for her various relationships. In December 2022, Earle revealed that she and MLB star Tyler Wade had split. “We haven’t been […]

Earle, for her part, later denied that she was in a relationship with Berrios while he was linked to Culpo.

“Can you confirm: Were you hooking up with him when he was in a relationship?” Cooper, 29, asked during a September 2023 episode of “Call Her Daddy” to which Earle replied, “No. They were not together.”