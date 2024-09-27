Allison Holker is “really grateful” for her budding romance with Adam Edmunds after her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ death.

“I never knew that I could have this again,” Holker, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly while attending the Rookie Kids Fashion Show in Los Angeles on Thursday, September 26, referring to her new boyfriend. “I actually feel like I found such a great love and support system from someone.”

The So You Think You Can Dance judge gushed over Edmunds, saying, “We understand each other and we’re so supportive of each other. He’s just someone that stepped into my life, and it’s been so beautiful and lovely.”

Holker noted that not only is she “so happy,” but her kids are also “happy” with Edmunds in their lives.

Holker shared son Maddox, 8, and daughter Zaia, 4, with her late husband Boss, as well as her daughter Weslie, 16, from a previous relationship. The dancers met as “All-Star” mentors on season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance. They tied the knot in 2013.

Throughout their marriage, the couples showed their love through dance, often sharing videos together on social media. Boss also became a beloved member of The Ellen DeGeneres Show as the talk show’s resident DJ.

Us confirmed in December 2022 that Boss died at the age of 40. One year after his death on their first anniversary since his passing, Holker chose to remember all the good things about their union.

“We honor love by finding peace and gratitude in the memories of the ones that have transformed our souls forever,” she captioned an Instagram post in December 2023. “On our anniversary I find myself in a space of tranquility embracing so many beautiful moments felt and experienced. With my whole heart I celebrate our love.”

As Holker has continued to navigate life without Boss, she has learned to love again with Edmunds. The pair made their red carpet debut earlier this month at the alice + olivia spring 2025 collection show at New York Fashion Week.

“I kind of feel like I’m walking on a cloud right now,” Holker told Us on Thursday of her relationship with the tech CEO. “It’s really lovely. It’s amazing.”

Holker’s oldest daughter, Weslie, is equally as happy to see her mom “go through her own journey” while honoring her grieving process. “It’s nice to see you taking your own steps, and like allowing us to, like, watch you and you go through your own thing,” Weslie told Holker during a joint interview with Us.

The Dancing With the Stars alum doesn’t just have her kids’ support, she has fans that are rooting for her to find happiness. Holker explained that there’s “always been a stigma of being a widow and life after,” but she’s focused on moving forward.

Holker continued, “I’m proud to be a part of change and growth that we can find love and support and a new way for ourselves after [loss]. I hope to continue on that journey to maybe inspire other women to continue in their own lives.”

With reporting by Mariel Turner