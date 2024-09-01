Allison Kuch has made friends with other NFL wives since her husband, Isaac Rochell, has played in the league, and they have a unique connection.

“There’s a trauma bond,” Kuch, 29, quipped during a recent appearance on the “Wild ’Til 9” podcast. “But it’s different being friends with the girls who have husbands [who] sign the big contracts ‘cause I’m like, ‘You’ve lived in the same city for five years, must be nice.’ I’m like, when I call you crying about my husband getting released, you don’t get it.’”

Rochell, 29, was drafted into the NFL in 2017, first getting signed by the Los Angeles Chargers. He’s gone on to play for the Indianapolis Colts, the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders. Rochell is currently a free agent.

Rochell and Kuch, who were college sweethearts, got married in 2021. The pair found out that they were expecting a baby while Rochell was signed with the Raiders. He was released weeks before Kuch’s due date. Their daughter, Scottie Bee, was born in December 2023.

In between work commitments — Kuch is an interior designer and TikTok star — and raising Scottie, she catches up with her close circle of NFL wives. (Kuch previously claimed on an episode of the “The Viall Files” podcast that there’s an unofficial hierarchy among NFL wives based on their spouses’ salaries, so she hangs with others in similar positions.)

“Some of my best friends, like, their husbands play in the NFL,” she recalled on the “Wild ‘Til 9” podcast. “They’re just with different teams and so I can call them up and be like, ‘Hey.’”

Kuch’s inner circle is small because she finds it “tough to make friends” having to move frequently for Rochell’s job.

“I think that’s what I’m realizing now, especially as a mom, is that I have such a small friend group,” she explained. “Because [of] moving around all the time, none of my friends from my hometown [in Michigan] ever really got it and I feel, like, I never got to visit. It was weird that they didn’t relate to it.”

Kuch continued, “I feel like my best friends are the ones who get it, who I’m able to call and be like, ‘Oh my God, this is happening’ and they can relate to it. So, I have a small group of friends, but making friends is really hard, especially as I have a lot of social anxiety.”

According to Kuch, it can be daunting to walk into a “room full of 32 women.”

Kuch further stressed that it’s difficult to meet other pals, save for playgroups and “mom walks,” when she has to get ready to pick up and move again so frequently.

“I can’t do it now because if Isaac gets signed, I’m like, ‘See ya,’” she quipped. “It makes me not want to commit to friendships. Is that weird?”