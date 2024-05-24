TikTok star Allison Kuch knows her husband, NFL free agent Isaac Rochell, isn’t ready to hang up his football cleats just yet.

“My husband has played in the NFL for seven years and if he played this year, that would make it year 8,” Kuch, 29, said in a Thursday, May 23, TikTok video. “But is he retiring? Because he’s not currently on a team. If he gets a call, am I going to have to move again? I’m not even unpacked in this place yet.”

Kuch and Rochell, also 29, have been together since college. They wed in 2021, four years after he was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers. Rochell, a defensive end, has also played for the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders. He was cut from the Sin City team in late 2023, weeks before Kuch was set to give birth to their first baby. (They welcomed daughter Scottie Bee in December 2023.)

Despite being cut from the team, Rochell continued offering glimpses into his workouts via social media. He also made it clear that he intended to return for another season, revealing that his agents were frequently working to assist.

“There’s a lot that happens behind the scenes that you guys don’t know about,” Kuch explained on Thursday. “[There are] workouts, conversations, phone calls that we don’t publicize. Mostly because I don’t want to be responsible for my husband not getting a job. I’m kidding.”

Kuch also noted that Rochell is itching to get back onto an NFL roster or practice squad.

“The only thing Isaac is focused on right now is him putting his daughter in a 98 jersey,” Kuch quipped, referring to his Chargers jersey number that she tattooed on the inside of her lip. “Can you imagine Scottie at these football games in a little jersey?”

According to the TikTok star, Rochell will be “pursuing another year in the NFL” because he “just loves football” and “working hard.”

“He’s very competitive and I just don’t think he’s ready to be done yet,” Kuch said. “So, what team and when we’ll know, you guys should know by now [that] we have absolutely no clue. Last year, he got a call 12 hours before NFL camp started.”

Most NFL teams have signed a bunch of new rookies in the 2024 draft and are in the midst of the OTA practices. Games commence in September.

Recently, Rochell made headlines for proudly declaring himself as a stay-at-home husband while he’s been waiting to hear from teams.

“Yes, I do play in the NFL and yes, I’m playing next year,” Rochell quipped in a May TikTok video. “But, as of now, I’m a straight-up stay-at-home husband [and] I look good doing it.”

Rochell insinuated his post was “definitely subtweeting” Harrison Butker, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker currently under fire for saying women should aspire to be stay-at-home mothers in a recent commencement speech.

While Rochell is still hopeful about landing with a team for the 2024-2025 season, Kuch noted in her social media upload that she “will be sad” when he formally retires from the sport in the future.

“We’ve made so many incredible memories around football,” Kuch concluded. “But thankfully to my podcast, I’ll be around football games for a long time.”

Kuch hosts the “Sunday Sports Club Podcast,” breaking down the game and what life in the league is like for a spouse.