NFL free agent Isaac Rochell is doubling down on his “homemaker” role in light of football star Harrison Butker’s recent controversy.

“Secrets out, we’re dropping this hat tomorrow,” Rochell, 29, said in a Thursday, May 16, TikTok video, showing off a cap that says “homemaker” in quotation marks across the front. “Listen, I have a wife, who’s absolutely a beast. 10 out of 10 boss, you name it, she’s that. So, we’re dropping this hat tomorrow [at] 9 a.m.”

Rochell continued, “Let’s not get it twisted. I’m a girl dad, so I’m going to look out for the girls.”

Rochell, who is selling the merch via his Husband PSA company, is married to TikTok star Allison Kuch. They welcomed their first baby, daughter Scottie Bee, in December 2023.

Related: Stars React to Harrison Butker’s Controversial Commencement Speech Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker sparked controversy after making comments about gender roles and the LGBTQIA+ community during a graduation speech. Butker, 28, served as the commencement speaker for Benedictine College’s graduating class in Atchison, Kansas on Saturday, May 11. During his remarks, the athlete singled out the women graduates. “For the ladies present […]

Several hours earlier, Rochell declared he was a “stay-at-home husband” in a separate TikTok video.

“Here’s a morning in my life as an NFL stay-at-home homemaker. Me and Alli switched roles for the day,” the defensive end said in the Wednesday, May 16, video, before Kuch, 29, interrupted to explain that they don’t have traditional gender roles in their relationship.

Rochell went on to document his day in the life, which included putting away laundry, cleaning dishes and feeding Scottie.

“Yes, I do play in the NFL and yes, I’m playing next year,” Rochell quipped. “But, as of now, I’m a straight-up stay-at-home husband [and] I look good doing it.”

Related: All the Fallout From Harrison Butker's Controversial Graduation Speech Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is facing backlash after his controversial graduation speech. Butker, 28, was the commencement speaker at Benedictine College on Saturday, May 11. The athlete first raised eyebrows when he addressed the women graduates to invoke stereotypical gender roles. “I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it […]

He further noted in his caption that he was “definitely subtweeting” with his parody clip, referring to Butker’s controversial graduation speech.

Butker, the 28-year-old star kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs, spoke at the commencement ceremony for Benedictine College in Kansas on Saturday, May 11. His remarks raised eyebrows when he directly addressed the female graduates.

“I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career?” Butker said at the time. “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

Harrison also proclaimed that his wife, Isabelle Butker, has one of “the most important titles” as a stay-at-home mother to their two children.

Neither Harrison nor Isabelle have publicly addressed the backlash to his controversial speech.