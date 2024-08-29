TikTok star Allison Kuch has been around the NFL for seven years and has seen it all when it comes to the dynamics of wives and girlfriends.

“For wives, for sure, [there’s a hierarchy]. It has varied team to team, but if you think of any group of 53 girls in a room, you’re not gonna get along with every single one of them,” Kuch, 29, said while appearing on the Thursday, August 29, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast with her husband, NFL free agent Isaac Rochell. “You’re gonna gravitate toward different girls, whatever.”

She continued, “There have been teams that [Isaac] has played for, where girls won’t give you the time of day unless your husband has a certain contract size or if he’s a veteran.”

Rochell, 29, has played for Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders since being drafted to the league in 2017. He married Kuch, his college sweetheart, in 2021.

Kuch claimed she mostly saw drama among players’ partners “early on” in her husband’s career and joked that her recent social media popularity hasn’t helped her gain any favor.

“I can kind of understand because you’re living in this place every single football season, like, you’re experiencing a very different NFL,” Kuch said. “Like, we don’t have much in common. Whereas, me hanging out with the girls who are new to the team or their husband was on practice squad last year and now [is] on the 53-man roster, I feel like you have more in common.”

Rochell further pointed out that there can be a level of “pettiness” between the wives, which sometimes extends to the husbands and can feel “a little high school-y.”

“I think it exists with players, too. It’s not as bad [and] I think guys are chill,” he said. “But there’s such a difference in how much people make that it’s hard not to have that [be a thing]. Your teammate could be making 30 times what you make.”

Rochell, who revealed his rookie contract with the Chargers was “seven grand for every two weeks,” admitted it’s difficult not to let salary discrepancies bleed into teammates’ lives.

“If you got a guy who’s making $4 million a game and then me — remember [I made] $7,000 every two weeks — he doesn’t care about me. There’s no way,” Rochell quipped. “If he’s really worried about winning, he’s not worried about Isaac on [the] practice squad [in] his rookie year.”

While rookie contract salaries have since increased, Rochell remembered being handed his biweekly check in the locker room next to his teammates during his first year in the NFL.

Rochell said, “I remember looking at the guy next to me. My check was [$7,000] and his was [$120,000]. I’m like, ‘We just did the same 14-day period [and] you didn’t do that much more than me,’ because he wasn’t playing.”

Rochell is not currently signed for the 2024-2025 season but stressed that he is “ready” to join a team.

“Sometimes it just takes longer,” he said. “It’s super frustrating because I see guys [and I can tell] this guy will never play … but they’re always betting on the next guy.”

Kuch added that Rochell has been “working out every single day,” which includes carrying “20-pound weight” in the form of their daughter, Scottie Bee, 9 months.