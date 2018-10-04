Speaking out so that others may be heard. Alyssa Milano cried as she recalled being sexually assaulted at a concert when she was 19.

The 45-year-old Mistresses alum shared a video of her account on Twitter Wednesday, October 3, with the caption: “I told one of my #MeToo stories in @SenatorCollins office. I was with her constituent. We asked to speak with Senator Collins. She hid. Here’s my story through a ‘human microphone.’ I’ll never know if she heard me. *Trigger Warning*.”

In the clip, Milano tells a crowd of supporters gathered in Collins’ office, “When I was 19 years old, I was at a concert of a very famous pop star who told the crowd to get closer to her. This resulted in a stampede. People were smashed against each other. I couldn’t breathe. I thought I was gonna die. From behind me, I felt a hand up my skirt, and I was punched repeatedly in the vagina.”

She continued: “I couldn’t turn around. I looked to the stage, and I looked to the security guards, and I said, ‘Please help me.’ And they couldn’t help me. They shook their head. I managed to break free, and I climbed up the stage to get away from my predator.”

The Charmed star then went on to explain why she did not tell anyone about the assault for years. “And I turned around, and I didn’t know which one it was. And I looked to the sea of people, and I couldn’t find him,” she said, getting choked up. “And I couldn’t report because I didn’t know who it was to report. And I didn’t tell anybody because I didn’t know who it was to tell on. And I kept the secret just like Dr. [Christine Blasey] Ford kept her secret for decades.”

Milano, a staunch and vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement, is actively opposing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh following allegations of sexual assault and misconduct made against him by Ford and several other women. The actress, who attended the professor and the judge’s testimonies the previous week, shared similar videos from people in Alaska, North Dakota, West Virginia, South Carolina, Arizona and Colorado in an effort to show senators why some of their constituents want them to vote no on his nomination.

