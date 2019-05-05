Here’s to hoping. Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood shared her thoughts on fellow MTV personality Jenelle Evans after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their family dog Nugget.

“Omg I can’t even read anymore details about this horrible incident that happened to Janelles poor dog!” Portwood, 28, tweeted on Friday, May 3, alongside the prayer hand emoji. “Ugh😰 heartbroken seriously…I hope she makes the right decision.”

It’s not the first time Portwood has dissed Evans’ husband; in January, she tweeted that he was a “clown” and needed “interventions from some good friends.”

On Wednesday, May 1, Eason, 30, admitted to killing his wife’s French bulldog after it nipped at their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. “I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he wrote alongside a video of their little girl. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s—t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

The pipe welder added with a close-up look of a red mark on the tot’s cheek: “You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather [sic] or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Evans, 27, meanwhile, opened up to Us Weekly on Wednesday about the situation and exclusively revealed she’s thinking about divorcing her husband of two years, however, “nothing is finalized.”

“At this time we are dealing with this rough situation,” she told Us. “I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids.”

Following the incident, Us Weekly confirmed that Eason and the Read Between the Lines author are being investigated by child protection officials. According to The Blast, a concerned caller filed a complaint to the Columbus County Department of Social Services in North Carolina, sharing that they believe Evans’ children are in potential danger.

The caller noted that aforementioned Ensley and Evans’ two sons from previous relationships, Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, could potentially develop mental health problems including PTSD, depression and other issues. The reality star’s rep denied to Us that the pair are under investigation.

