Leaving the past in the past. Amber Rose distanced herself from an old tweet about Kanye West and the Kardashian family amid drama over his daughter’s birthday party.

“Man f–k that old ass tweet,” the Philadelphia native, 38, wrote in a message posted to her Instagram Story on Sunday, January 16. “I never got an apology for his ’30 Showers’ comment but f–k it.”

The How to Be a Bad Bitch author dated the Grammy winner, 44, from 2008 to 2010. Five years after their split, the “Runaway” rapper said that he “had to take 30 showers” before he started dating Kim Kardashian.

In response, Rose fired off a string of tweets about her ex and his then-girlfriend, 41, including the one that resurfaced and went viral over the weekend. “I’ll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they’re done with u,” she wrote in February 2015.

The Dancing With the Stars alum admitted on Sunday that she regretted bringing the Skims founder and her sisters into the conversation, especially given that West was the only person responsible for the “30 showers” comment.

“Kim nor her sisters deserved that tweet and y’all shouldn’t cosign it either,” she wrote. “S–t was old and immature af of me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess HE made. Moving forward … Learning from my mistakes. We all have kids and family’s [sic] life is hard enough right now for a lot of ppl I just wanna spread love and positivity.”

The model shares son Sebastian, 8, with ex Wiz Khalifa and son Slash, 2, with Alexander “AE” Edwards, whom she split from last year. West, for his part, shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kardashian. The reality star filed for divorce from the Yeezy designer in February 2021.

During an Instagram Live on Saturday, January 15, West claimed that his estranged wife refused to give him the address for Chicago’s birthday party one day prior. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was, there’s nothing legal that’s saying that this is the kind of game that’s being played,” he said at the time. “It’s the kind of thing that really has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing. I’m taking control of my narrative this year.”

After the musician’s claims made headlines, an insider told Us Weekly that Kardashian was totally caught off guard by her ex’s statements. “There were always two parties planned for Chicago, which was Kanye’s idea,” the source explained. “Kim was shocked to learn that he released a video about not being invited to her party — that’s not true and as soon as he asked to come he was given the location. He’s at the birthday party.”

In a separate Instagram video posted later on Saturday, West said that he did make it to the party thanks to Kylie Jenner‘s partner, Travis Scott.

“Yo, I’m so happy right now,” the “Stronger” singer said at the time. “I just came from Chi’s party and I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family.”