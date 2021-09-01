Amelia Seemingly Calls Out Younes With Cryptic Message Amid Scott Feud

Is that a dig? After Younes Bendjima leaked shady messages that he allegedly received from Scott Disick about their mutual ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and her current boyfriend, Travis Barker, some fans are wondering whether Amelia Gray Hamlin had more to say on the matter.

Hamlin, 20, posted an Instagram photo of herself on Tuesday, August 31, with the caption, “….now back 2 work 🧚🏼🧚🏼🧚🏼🤍🤍🤍🤍.”

The phrase looked similar to Bendjima, 28, writing “Back to work now 10km,” afterhe called out Disick, 38, for his attempt to shade Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 45, who were caught aggressively packing on the PDA in Italy.

On Monday, August 30, Bendjima put the New York native on blast, posting a screenshot of an alleged DM from Disick that read, “Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

“Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro,” the model replied. Bendjima shared the messages via his Instagram Stories with the caption, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,” and seemingly shared one last jab at the Talentless cofounder hours later.

”Couldn’t miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy. Back to work now 10km,” the former boxer wrote via his Instagram Stories.

As the drama made headlines, Hamlin took to social media to share a message of positivity. On Tuesday, August 31, she posted a pic of a person holding a cardboard sign that read, “Let’s be nicer to each other. We’re all trying our best.”

The California native wasn’t the only one in her family to subtly react to the drama, with her mother, Lisa Rinna, reportedly sharing — and subsequently deleting — a quote via her Instagram Stories. “Closure is a scam. Accept what they did and move on,” read the post on Tuesday.

Kardashian, who dated Disick from 2006 to 2015, also shared words of wisdom and appeared to focus on herself amid the chaos.

“John 15:7 If you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you,” she tweeted on Tuesday after the viral posts from Bendjima, from whom she split in 2019 after three years.

The Poosh founder made her relationship with the Blink-182 drummer official in January. Disick, for his part, was first linked to Hamlin in October 2020 before they went Instagram official while celebrating Valentine’s Day.

Earlier this year, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that there was no tension between the two couples.

“Amelia’s not bothered by Kourtney,” the insider revealed in April. “Scott and Amelia have been enjoying spending a lot of time together and hanging out with their friends. Their relationship has been heating up and you can totally tell they’re serious.”

One month later, however, Barker was caught “liking” a shady comment after a photo of the foursome spending time together at dinner made the rounds on social media.

“It’s so odd to me. Like, what does a 2001 baby have to do [with] these grown ass people? I know that dinner was awkward as hell,” a social media user commented on the photo in May, which Us confirmed the musician’s actual account interacted with at the time.

The following month, the Flip It Like Disick star, who shares son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 6 with the reality star, explained that he was happy for her and Barker.

“I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy,” he said during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June, although he admitted that he wasn’t happy with “the last guy,” seemingly referring to Bendjima.