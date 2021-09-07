Calling it quits? Amelia Gray Hamlin’s social media activity continues to spark speculation about her status with Scott Disick.

The 20-year-old model shared a cryptic quote via Instagram Stories about standards on Monday, September 6, which read: “Never settle for less. Not with your jobs, your friends, and especially not with your heart. Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best.”

Hamlin added the caption, “This is it.” Her post comes after several outlets reported that she and Disick, 38, are hitting pause on their relationship amid the aftermath of his own social media debacle. The Flip It Like Disick alum made headlines on August 31 when Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima shared his private message about the Poosh founder’s PDA with boyfriend Travis Barker.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick messaged the former boxer, 28, about their mutual ex.

A source later told Us Weekly that the New York native sent the message “in a heated moment” as the mother of his three children packed on the passion with Barker overseas.

“What’s really got him riled up is the effect Travis and Kourtney’s relationship is having on his relationship with Kourtney,” a second insider told Us, noting that they the twosome’s relationship is more “strained” than ever. “He’s trying to be the best parent he can be for their kids and make it work coparenting, but he’s having problems now with Kourtney.”

Disick and Kardashian share son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 6. While Hamlin seemingly stood by the Talentless designer, whom she’s been seeing for nearly one year, some fans thought she changed her tune by sporting a “Don’t you have a girlfriend?” T-shirt on Sunday, September 5. Hamlin’s mother, Lisa Rinna, added fuel to the fire with shade of her own.

“Why can’t it be Harry Styles? Why the f–k is it Scott Disick?” Rinna said on the August 25 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “My husband, Harry [Hamlin], made it quite clear that he would not object if [our daughter] Delilah [Belle Hamlin] and Eyal [Booker] got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot. I can’t say the same for Amelia at this point now.”

Fast-forward to Sunday and the actress is sharing snaps of Styles via Instagram. After makeup artist Michael Anthony commented, “Manifestation WORKS!” Rinna added, “It does.”