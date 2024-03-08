Oscar nominee America Ferrera’s biggest supporter is husband Ryan Piers Williams.

Williams, 42, has been with Ferrera, 39, “every step of the way and watched her grow from a college student into this big screen star,” an insider shares exclusively in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “He thinks she’s so deserving of all this.”

The pair met while studying at University of Southern California. Williams cast her in a 2005 short film, and sparks flew behind the scenes. The couple married in June 2011 and expanded their family in 2018 with the birth of son Sebastian. They also share daughter Lucia, born in 2020.

Williams and Ferrera were able to share the screen when they starred as a married couple in Barbie, for which the actress is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at this year’s Academy Awards. While Ferrera impressed as Gloria, the Mattel employee who develops a connection with Margot Robbie‘s Barbie, Williams briefly appears as Gloria’s husband. It wasn’t a difficult role for him to play.

Related: America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams: A Timeline of Their Relationship America Ferrera found her Ken in now-husband Ryan Piers Williams after they met as film students at the University of Southern California. During the Barbie actress’ collegiate tenure, Williams cast her in his debut short film, Muertas, in 2005. The pair quickly sparked an offscreen romance and eventually moved in together two years later, leading to widespread engagement speculation. “It’s totally […]

“The first time I Zoomed with Greta [Gerwig], I was telling her all my favorite parts that made me [laugh out loud],” Ferrera recalled during a February appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I laughed so hard when it got to the part when you cut to white husband at home learning Spanish because my husband is literally in the other room doing a Spanish lesson right now.’ … And she was like, ‘Oh, my God, does he want to play your husband?’ Months and months later, she meant it and there he is.”

Shortly after Barbie started blowing up at the box office, earning over $1 billion worldwide, an insider exclusively told Us that they loved attending the premiere together.

“It was wonderful [for them] to work together and walk the red carpet arm in arm,” a source told Us in August. “Usually, they stay out of the spotlight. They love what they do, but they do prefer to keep their private life separate. Their family is their priority.”

The two have had plenty of red carpet date nights since, attending the Critics Choice Awards, Producers Guild of America Awards and more. After accompanying her to the Golden Globes in January, Williams couldn’t help but gush over his wife.

Related: Stars React to 2024 Oscar Nominations: Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper and More Getty Images (2) Receiving an Oscar nomination is one of Hollywood’s biggest honors — and the fortunate few are showing their gratitude for the recognition. The nominations for the 96th annual Academy Awards were announced by Jack Quaid and Zazie Beetz in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, January 23. A-listers like Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr. […]

“Who knew I’d go home with the most cherished prize of the night!? @americaferrera ❤️❤️❤️,” he captioned a carousel of photos via Instagram. “So proud of my producing partner of 20 years @jasonmichaelb for his nomination for Air! An acknowledgment so well deserved for someone who works his butt off everyday to make great films. Insanely proud of Greta Gerwig and the whole @barbiethemovie team for making the best movie of the year! … But most importantly @americaferrera laughed and cheered on our friends and heroes in what was a beautiful night of celebrating storytelling.”

The lovebirds are set to have another fabulous night at Sunday’s Oscars, which will air live on ABC.

For more on Ferrera and Williams’ romance, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.