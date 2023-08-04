Inside America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams- Private Romance

America Ferrera’s real-life husband, Ryan Piers Williams, had a cameo in Barbie as her onscreen spouse.

“It was wonderful [for them] to work together and walk the red carpet arm in arm,” a source exclusively shares in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that public appearances are rare for Ferrera, 39, and Williams, 42.

The insider continues: “Usually, they stay out of the spotlight. They love what they do, but they do prefer to keep their private life separate. Their family is their priority.”

Both Ferrera and Williams — who are proud parents of son Sebastian, 5, and daughter Lucia, 3 — shared photos of their date night to the Barbie premiere last month. “My favorite & forever Ken, you cute.💙🖤💕,” the actress captioned an Instagram snap from the occasion, for which she donned a rhinestone gown with a plunging neckline and sheer black gloves.

Williams, for his part, wrote in his own post: “I can’t wait for you all to see America in this film! 🔥😍🔥 #barbieworld.”

The couple met as film students at the University of Southern California. During their college days, Williams cast Ferrera in his debut short film, Muertas, in 2005. The pair later moved in together, sparking premature engagement speculation.

“It’s totally not true!” Ferrera told W magazine of the rumors in May 2007. “And his mom called me and my sisters were calling me, and I was like, ‘Are you kidding? Did you not think I would tell you first?’ And then I put out a statement that it wasn’t true, and that became a whole news story. So, now it’s news when something doesn’t happen? Like, news flash: California did not get hit by a hurricane today.”

Williams ultimately popped the question in June 2010 and the pair tied the knot one year later. They’ve continued to collaborate since their nuptials and played an estranged couple in the 2014 film X/Y, which Williams also codirected.

“We met working, and working together has always been a big part of our relationship,” Ferreira told Metro U.S. in March 2015. “Often when we’re working together, we’re completely consumed by what we do anyway. To be completely consumed by the same project and be on set together in the long run becomes quite a bonding experience.”

The twosome celebrated their twelve-year wedding anniversary in June, with Ferrera commemorating the occasion via Instagram. “Happy Anniversary to my emergency contact. My person and home for 18 years. Damn we look young here @ryanpierswilliams ❤️#12married,” she captioned a throwback photo of them cutting their wedding cake.

For more on Ferrera and Williams’ romance, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.