Amy Robach is focusing on her health in 2024 — especially now that Dry January has come to an end.

“Dry January combined with daily runs and keeping my carb count low meant I was able to shed some extra lbs I put on post NYC marathon,” Robach, 50, captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, February 1. “We are still doing our training runs following the @higdonmarathon four days a week and our rest days we just knock out 2 milers.”

Robach’s caption was written alongside a series of photos snapped while running with boyfriend T.J. Holmes. She revealed to followers that they decided run “EVERY day of January” for at least two miles.

“It felt so damn good, we are going to continue it through February!” Robach said, noting that her and Holmes’ Dry January has officially come to an end. “I may have a glass of wine tonight, however.”

Both Robach and Holmes, 46, detailed their decision to partake in Dry January during an episode of their “Amy and T.J.” podcast last month.

Robach revealed that she was “appalled” at “how much” she drank during 2023, especially after being fired from her job at GMA3 in January of that year after news of her relationship with Holmes went public months prior.

“I didn’t have a job to go to and I was away from a lot of friends and family. What did I do? I drank a lot,” Robach said during the January 11 podcast episode. “A lot more than I ever have. I don’t think I have ever gone a full day where I drink every single day and that was 2023 for me.”

She added, “It wasn’t that I was getting wasted or drunk. It was keeping a buzz going all day or keeping a heightened state of mind during an anxious year.”

Holmes admitted that he needed to “reexamine [his] relationship with alcohol” as well.

“We are going to be honest about our alcohol intake, why we do it and what that number actually is and what we are going to be doing about it,” he continued, revealing that he could“easily go through 18 drinks” a day.

Robach and Holmes offered more insight into their relationship when launching the podcast in December 2023. Their relationship was initially revealed in November 2022, when photographers caught the duo cozying up while they were still married to their spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively.

Robach and Shue have since been declared legally single, while Us Weekly confirmed that Holmes and Fiebig finalized their divorce in October 2023. Shue and Fiebig have since kicked off their own relationship on the heels of their respective splits.