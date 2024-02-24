Amy Schumer feels “reborn” after being diagnosed with exogenous Cushing syndrome.

Schumer, 42, confirmed her medical diagnosis in the Friday, February 23, issue of the “News Not Noise” newsletter.

Cushing syndrome, which is brought on by getting steroid injections in high doses, is characterized by a round, red and full face, as well as weight gain, thin skin and other symptoms. According to the Mayo Clinic, it occurs when the body has an excess of the hormone cortisol.

“I feel reborn. There are a few types of Cushing. Some that can be fatal, require brain surgery or removal of adrenal glands,” she said in the interview. “While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show [Life & Beth], I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son [Gene] grow up.”

“Finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I’m healthy was the greatest news imaginable,” she explained. “It has been a crazy couple [of] weeks for me and my family. Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in. But thank God for that. Because that’s how I realized something was wrong.”

Several social media users commented on Schumer’s face earlier this month after she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, claiming she looked physically different.

“Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face! I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years,” Schumer, who shares son Gene with husband Chris Fischer, clapped back via Instagram on February 15. “You’re right it is puffier than normal right now. I have endometriosis an autoimmune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m OK.”

Schumer wanted to use her “News Not Noise” conversation to advocate for other women struggling with similar symptoms.

“The shaming and criticism of our ever-changing bodies is something I have dealt with and witnessed for a long time,” she noted. “I want so much for women to love themselves and be relentless when fighting for their own health in a system that usually doesn’t believe them. … I want women to value feeling strong, healthy and comfortable in their own skin. I am extremely privileged to have the resources I have for my health and I know it’s not that way for most people. I am grateful and want to use my voice to continue to fight for women.”

Schumer further noted that the social media chatter is a “good example of the fact that we never know what is going on with someone” internally.

“Everyone is struggling with something. Maybe we can all be a little kinder to each other and ourselves,” the comedian concluded.