Not a fan? Amy Schumer had some harsh words about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming royal wedding on Wednesday, May 16.

“This poor girl. Your wedding, everyone says, ‘It’s your day. It’s your day,’” the I Feel Pretty star, 36, said on Australia’s Fitzy & Wippa podcast. “She’s like, ‘No it’s not.’”

She continued: “She has to meet all these foreign dignitaries she’s never met before. There’s so much pressure. Can you imagine having a worse wedding?”

“That would suck,” Schumer concluded. “Her girls from high school aren’t going to be there. My friends were all high and drunk at my wedding. [The royal wedding is] like a parade. It’s like Westminster Dog Show.”

Markle, 36, will indeed have friends there to support her when she weds Prince Harry, 33, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19. The future royal’s former Suits costars, including Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty, are already in Europe ahead of the big event. Us Weekly exclusively reported on Thursday that the cast will attend the ceremony and Queen Elizabeth II’s luncheon reception on Saturday, though they were not invited to the private evening reception at Frogmore House.

The former actress’ pal Jessica Mulroney’s three children and Markle’s goddaughters will serve as bridesmaids and page boys. Famous friends such as Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams are also expected to attend the nuptials.

Markle has played by her own rules in the months leading up to her wedding. Whether it is her fashion choices, the causes she supports or the flavor of the couple’s wedding cake, the Suits alum has not been afraid to step outside the traditional royal boundaries.

Meanwhile, Schumer’s big day was much more low-key than Markle’s will be. The comedian wed chef Chris Fischer in a secret ceremony in February. A source described the wedding as “very chill” at the time.

