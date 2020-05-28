The perfect reaction! Before Dean Unglert found love with Caelynn Miller-Keyes on Bachelor in Paradise, he had his eyes set on Andi Dorfman — but she had no idea.

“Hahaha news to me but I think we can agree that it worked out in his favor with the badass and beautiful @caelynnmk,” the former attorney, 33, tweeted on Wednesday, May 27, after Unglert’s interview. She then quickly responded, “But if you’ve got a brother?”

During the “Help! I Suck at Dating with Dean, Jared & ….” podcast on Tuesday, May 26, Unglert had to reveal which member of Bachelor Nation he had secretly reached out to.

“That’s just asking for me to get in trouble with my girlfriend,” he said. “I think before I had gone on [Bachelor in] Paradise for the second time, I might have slid into Andi Dorfman’s DMs. Or, I maybe just asked Amanda Stanton to introduce me to her. … I can’t remember. I think it’s the latter, not the former. I don’t know if I ever actually officially slid, but there was a point where I had a crush on her.”

He continued: “I just thought she was cute. I think that Amanda Stanton posted a picture with her and I was like, ‘Oh, that girl’s cute.’ And then I click over to her page, and was like, ‘Oh, that girl used to be the Bachelorette.’ That was basically it.”

Dorfman first appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis‘ season of The Bachelor, then became the season 10 Bachelorette and became engaged to Josh Murray — and blindsided runner-up Nick Viall. She ended her engagement to Murray, 35, in January 2015.

Unglert, for his part, made his Bachelor Nation debut during Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette. He went on to appear on The Bachelor Winter Games and seasons 4 and 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Ever since season 6, he’s been dating the former pageant titleholder, 24, and the couple are going strong amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been really tough at times, but luckily I’m quarantined with Dean, who is the most positive person I know,” Miller-Keyes told Us Weekly exclusively in May, also noting she’s focused on self-care. “This time has been great for me in the way that it has forced me to slow down and face things I’ve been avoiding. I’m really taking the time to work on myself and discover myself further.”